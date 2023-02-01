Thailand Scores 36 Out of 100 in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index

Transparency International reports Thailand rose nine positions from 110th in 2021 to 101st out of 180 nations in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index.

The nation’s total score increased from 35 in 2020 to 36 out of 100 (with 100 being the least corrupt and zero being the most corrupt), according to the Berlin-based organization whose assessments are widely read.

Denmark received a score of 90, making it the least corrupt nation in the world. Finland and New Zealand each received a score of 87. Singapore scored 83 points, placing fourth.

The average score worldwide has remained at 43 for more than ten years, according to TI. It said that more than two-thirds of the nations receive a score below 50.

Over the previous few years, Thailand’s performance in TI polls has been inconsistent. The nation was ranked 85th in 2014, the year Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha led a military coup, up from 102nd in 2013. Its position increased to 76th in 2015 before falling to 101st the following year. After recovering to 96th rank in 2017, it started to fall, falling to 99th in 2018, 101st in 2019, 104th in 2020, and 110th in 2021.

Each country’s score, according to TI, is the result of the integration of at least three data sources from 13 separate corruption surveys and evaluations. The World Bank and the World Economic Forum are just two of the respectable organizations that have gathered the data sources.

Transparency International stated that the majority of the world was still failing to combat corruption as it announced the release of the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index: Since 2017, 95% of nations have advanced very little or not at all.

“Corruption has increased the risk in our world. Governments have collectively failed to combat it, which feeds the present uptick in violence and conflict and puts everyone in danger, according to Delia Ferreira Rubio, head of Transparency International.

The only solution is for states to put in the effort and eliminate corruption at all levels to make sure that governments serve all citizens, not just a select few.