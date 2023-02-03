Mexican Solar Project To Operate Its 1st Phase In April

(CTN NEWS) – Mexico intends to start up the first phase of a major solar project in April close to a beach town that attracts visitors who travel from the United States.

The entire $1.6 billion project will have a production capacity of 1,000 megawatts when it is finished, sufficient to power about 500,000 homes.

The state-owned power provider of Mexico will construct the biggest solar project ever.

Rows of solar panels that tilt with the setting sun run off to the horizon in Puerto Peasco, close to the top of the Gulf of California and the border with Arizona, hovering over the sand.

In the future, the project will span 5,000 acres in the area where the desert flattens out between the untamed brown mountains and the azure sea.

According to Juan Antonio Fernández, director of strategic planning at the Federal Electric Commission, the project’s initial 120 megawatts should be operational by April 29.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard described the initiative as a regional reflection of Mexico’s “new paradigm of development” during a presentation to dozens of foreign diplomats in Puerto Peasco.

Before competing for state office, former Cabinet minister and current governor of Sonora Alfonso Durazo said that Sonora ought to be the hub of electric vehicle manufacturing in Mexico.

Sonora has the greatest known lithium resources in the nation, which is a crucial component in electric vehicle batteries. In total, 5 gigawatts of solar capacity are planned for the state.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s other initiatives conflict with the move toward renewable energy.

The president has made significant investments to support the state-owned oil firm, which has long struggled. He is constructing a huge new oil refinery.

Additionally, he has supported legislation that favors the publicly owned electric company over private energy production, which was frequently cleaner. It is the focus of a trade dispute between Canada and the United States.

Ebrard is one of the candidates vying for López Obrador’s Morena party’s presidential nomination in the 2024 general elections.

