Connect with us

News

Mexican Solar Project To Operate Its 1st Phase In April
Advertisement

News

E-Cigarettes Should be Legalized in Thailand, Says DES Minister

News

Registration For PPP Leadership Races Opens In South Korea

News Asia News

China Plans To Build Ground Stations For Satellites In Antarctica

News

China Announced Cross-Border Travel Between Hong Kong and Macau Will Resume on February 6

News

Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Over Western U.S.

News

What are the Reasons for Cannabis Becoming legal in Many Countries?

News Asia News

North Korea Threatens 'overwhelming nuclear force' Against The U.S.

News

The COVID Pandemic Leads to Pfizer's Record-Breaking Revenue of $100 Billion in 2022

News

Thailand to Reduce the Standard Safety Level of Air Pollution to 37.5 Microns from 50 Microns

News News Asia

Adani's Market Losses $100 Billion Following The Financial Crisis

News Ukraine War

U.S. Agrees To Send Longer-Range Bombs To Ukraine

News News Asia

Philippines and US Secure Deal for 4 Military Bases

News Crime

Police Arrest Frenchman, 58 for Fraud and Extortion

News Crime Regional News

6 Police Officers Criminally Charged for Extorting Money From Tourists, Bail Denied

News News Asia

South Sudan Receives Over 300,000 Printed School Textbooks From China

News World News

U.S. And Philippines Plans To Expand American Military Presence

News

Why is Thailand Known for Most Road Accidents?

Tech News

iPhone Users In South Korea Lose 'batterygate' Lawsuit

News

Thailand is the Most Popular Destination for Chinese Guests on Airbnb

News

Mexican Solar Project To Operate Its 1st Phase In April

Published

10 seconds ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – Mexico intends to start up the first phase of a major solar project in April close to a beach town that attracts visitors who travel from the United States.

The entire $1.6 billion project will have a production capacity of 1,000 megawatts when it is finished, sufficient to power about 500,000 homes.

The state-owned power provider of Mexico will construct the biggest solar project ever.

Rows of solar panels that tilt with the setting sun run off to the horizon in Puerto Peasco, close to the top of the Gulf of California and the border with Arizona, hovering over the sand.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, Governor of Sonora Alfonso Durazo and U.S. ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar visit the northern border state of Sonora where state electric utility CFE is building the largest solar plant in all of Latin America, in Puerto Penasco, Sonora state, Mexico on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Raquel Cunha/Pool Photo via AP)

In the future, the project will span 5,000 acres in the area where the desert flattens out between the untamed brown mountains and the azure sea.

According to Juan Antonio Fernández, director of strategic planning at the Federal Electric Commission, the project’s initial 120 megawatts should be operational by April 29.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard described the initiative as a regional reflection of Mexico’s “new paradigm of development” during a presentation to dozens of foreign diplomats in Puerto Peasco.

Before competing for state office, former Cabinet minister and current governor of Sonora Alfonso Durazo said that Sonora ought to be the hub of electric vehicle manufacturing in Mexico.

Sonora has the greatest known lithium resources in the nation, which is a crucial component in electric vehicle batteries. In total, 5 gigawatts of solar capacity are planned for the state.

Governor of Sonora Alfonso Durazo speaks during the “Plan Sonora de Energias Sostenibles” presentation.(Raquel Cunha/Pool Photo via AP)

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s other initiatives conflict with the move toward renewable energy.

The president has made significant investments to support the state-owned oil firm, which has long struggled. He is constructing a huge new oil refinery.

Additionally, he has supported legislation that favors the publicly owned electric company over private energy production, which was frequently cleaner. It is the focus of a trade dispute between Canada and the United States.

Ebrard is one of the candidates vying for López Obrador’s Morena party’s presidential nomination in the 2024 general elections.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

E-Cigarettes Should be Legalized in Thailand, Says DES Minister

Registration For PPP Leadership Races Opens In South Korea

China Plans To Build Ground Stations For Satellites In Antarctica
Related Topics:
Continue Reading