Connect with us

News Asia News

China Plans To Build Ground Stations For Satellites In Antarctica
Advertisement

News Asia News

North Korea Threatens 'overwhelming nuclear force' Against The U.S.

News News Asia

Adani's Market Losses $100 Billion Following The Financial Crisis

News News Asia

Philippines and US Secure Deal for 4 Military Bases

News News Asia

South Sudan Receives Over 300,000 Printed School Textbooks From China

News Asia News

South Korea's Retail Prices Rose 5.2% In January Due To Higher Energy Prices

News Asia News

Factory Activity In Asia Falls In Spite Of China's COVID Re-opening

News Asia Covid-19 News

First Case Of COVID-19 BF.7 Variant Confirmed In Pakistan

News News Asia

Thailand Scores 36 Out of 100 in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index

News Asia News

Pakistan Mosque Suicide Bombing Death Toll Reaches 93

News Asia

India Launches the World's First nasal COVID Vaccine

News Asia News

Taliban Reiterates Its Ban On Women Taking University Entrance Exams

News Asia News

Drone Attacks Iranian Defense Factory In Isfahan

News Asia Covid-19

COVID Death Toll In Japan Tops 10,000 For The First Time

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19 Deaths Were Cut In Half During Lunar New Year In China

News Asia News

Pilot Died In The Collision Of 2 Indian Military Jets

News Asia News

Travel Within China Has Spiked After COVID-19 Curbs Were Lifted

News Asia Covid-19 News

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall Below 30,000

News Asia News

7 Palestinians Killed By A Gunman Near Synagogue In Jerusalem

News Asia

Indian Police Detained Students After Stopping Screening a BBC Documentary on Modi

News Asia

China Plans To Build Ground Stations For Satellites In Antarctica

Published

24 seconds ago

on

China Plans To Build Ground Stations For Satellites In Antarctica

(CTN NEWS) – BEIJING – According to official media on Thursday, China, the third nation after the Soviet Union and the United States to launch a man into space, will construct base stations in Antarctica to support its network of ocean monitoring satellites.

Some countries are worried that China’s extensive network of ground stations, which it needs to support an increasing number of satellites and its aspirations for space travel, could be used for spying.

China, however, dismisses these claims.

Due to “trends” in geopolitics, Sweden’s state-owned space corporation rejected to extend contracts with China or take new Chinese business in 2020.

Sweden had previously provided ground stations that assisted Chinese spacecraft in flying and send data.

Astronaut Liu Yang waves as she is out of a return capsule of the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft, following a six-month mission on China’s space station, at the Dongfeng landing site in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China December 4, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS

According to state-run China Space News, China Aerospace Science and Technology Group Co. won the contract with its 43.95 million yuan ($6.53 million) bid.

And will now construct the stations at the Zhongshan research site, one of two stable Chinese research facilities in Antarctica.

Although China Space News published two supplemental pictures of an artist’s conception showing four ground stations at Zhongshan, near Prydz Bay in East Antarctica, south of the Indian Ocean.

No technical specifics were provided for the project in the report.

According to China Space News, the project was a component of larger programs focused at developing China’s marine economy and making China a maritime power.

/ GETTY IMAGE

Despite China’s assurances that the station’s aim is peaceful space observation and spacecraft missions, doubts have been raised concerning the purpose of a Chinese-built ground station in Argentina’s Patagonia.

The arrival of a Chinese military survey ship at Sri Lanka’s Chinese-built port of Hambantota last year sparked vocal protest from neighboring India, concerned about potential eavesdropping.

Analysts claim the ship monitors launches of satellites, rockets, and missiles.

The final of China’s three space station modules was launched in October, making it the second permanently occupied outpost in low-Earth orbit after the International Space Station, which NASA runs.

RELATED CTN NEWS: 

North Korea Threatens ‘overwhelming nuclear force’ Against The U.S.

Adani’s Market Losses $100 Billion Following The Financial Crisis

Philippines and US Secure Deal for 4 Military Bases
Related Topics:
Continue Reading