Thailand Authorities Seize Over $1.4 Million Worth of Pangolin Scales

(CTN News) – Thai authorities have announced a significant breakthrough in combating wildlife trafficking, seizing more than a ton of pangolin scales worth $1.4 million. The illegal haul was discovered en route to Laos through a land border, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

An endangered species, Pangolins are prized for their scales in traditional medicine despite a lack of scientific evidence for their medicinal value. This operation underscores the ongoing battle against poaching and the illegal trade of protected wildlife.

Authorities Seize Over a Ton of Pangolin Scales:

Thai law enforcement intercepted a truck carrying more than a ton of pangolin scales in the northeastern province of Kalasin.

The scales, estimated to be worth over $1.4 million, were intended to be smuggled out of the country through the Mukdahan province, which shares a border with Laos. The seizure represents a significant blow to the illegal wildlife trade.

Two male suspects were apprehended alongside the illegal cargo and charged with illegally possessing protected animal carcasses.

The suspects confessed to the charges, highlighting the severity of their involvement in the illicit trade. This arrest underscores the commitment of Thai authorities to curb wildlife trafficking.

Pangolin Scale Trafficking Route:

Investigations have revealed that the pangolin scales were likely brought from Malaysia to Thailand and were en route to Laos for further distribution.

The ultimate destination of the scales was China, where demand for such products remains high. Authorities are actively tracing the trafficking route to dismantle the entire network.

The seized pangolin scales are believed to have originated from at least 3,000 to 4,000 pangolins, highlighting the devastating impact of poaching on pangolin populations.

These creatures are endangered and protected by law, making their illegal trade a serious concern. The pangolin scales were dried and packaged in sacks marked with Chinese characters and numbers, likely indicating quality markers.

Pangolins are hunted for their scales, used in traditional Chinese medicine despite the lack of scientific evidence supporting their efficacy. The scales contain keratin, a protein also found in rhino horn.

Pangolin meat is considered a delicacy in some regions, further driving demand for these creatures. Rampant poaching has led to a significant decline in pangolin populations across Asia.