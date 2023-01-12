Connect with us

Published

45 seconds ago

on

Thai Government House To Open On National Children's Day

(CTN NEWS) – On Saturday, January 14, in celebration of National Children’s Day, Thai Government House will be available to the general public, and youngsters will be able to experience what it’s like to be a prime minister for the day.

The location will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the spokesperson for the government, Anucha Burapachaisri. There will be many programs planned for guests.

On that particular day, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha will personally preside over the opening ceremony and participate in activities with the youngsters.

Children from disadvantaged backgrounds who have demonstrated strong academic performance and children with disabilities will be among those in attendance, along with young people who have successfully represented Thailand.

The activities that will take place at Thai Government House in celebration of Youngsters’ Day this year will, according to the Spokesperson Anucha, focus on fostering a sense of “Thainess,” patriotism, and the potential of Thai children.

In the form of expositions, sporting tournaments, and various games, these events emphasize creative expression and education.

/ GETTY IMAGE

It is anticipated that children will be taught the knowledge of duty, discipline, the pursuit of goodness, love for the Thai identity and the nation, respect for the monarchy, and consciousness for conserving the environment and natural resources.

All of these things are important to Thai culture.

An additional feature will be a news reading session that will take place in the Nareesamosorn Building.

This event will allow children to practice reading the news at the site that de facto serves as the Thai Government House’s press briefing location.

