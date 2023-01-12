Connect with us

News Tourism

Thailand to Introduce Bt300 Tourist Fee, As Chinese Tourists Return
Advertisement

News News Asia

Assets of Myanmar’s Junta Chiefs Children Discovered in Bangkok Drug Raid

News Asia Business News

Korean Firm Plans To Invest $2.5bln To Build Solar Panel Plants In Georgia

News Asia News World News

Japan, South Korea Protest China Visa Ban In COVID Dispute

News

U.S. Air Travel Industry Picks Up After 'FAA' Computer Outage

News Asia News World News

Military Flights A Response To US-Taiwan 'Collusion': China

News

6 People Wounded By A Gunman At Paris Gare Du Nord Station

News

Billionaire Bernard Arnault Appoints His Daughter To Run Dior

News

China Suspends Short-term Visas for Japan and South Korea Over COVID Curbs

News Tourism

Cabinet Announces Update to the Thai Holiday Calendar

News

Thai AirAsia Ranks 3rd in the World for on-Time Low-Cost Flights And Most Punctual in Asia-Pacific

News

Thailand Will Soon Require ID Cards for Cannabis buds, and Govt Databases Will Keep Track Of Sales

News

Prosecutor Of Peru Launches Probe Into President After Deadly Protests

News News Asia

China Suspends Visas for Japan, South Korea Over COVID-19 Testing

News

Monks Save Sex Starved Monk, 27 Who Severed His Penis

News Regional News

Cannabis Use Surge in Thailand Since Decriminalization in 2022

News Crime

Police Seize 44Kg of Heroin in Central Thailand

News Northern Thailand

Soldiers in Northern Thailand Kill 6 Drug Couriers, Seize 300Kg of Ketamine

News Northern Thailand

Vehicle Collision Leaves 2 Students Dead,15 Injured in Northeastern Thailand

News Asia News

Former President's Daughter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison In Iran

News

Thailand to Introduce Bt300 Tourist Fee, As Chinese Tourists Return

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Thailand to Introduce Bt300 Tourist Fee

According to Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, authorities intend to begin collecting a 300-baht fee from foreign tourists arriving in the country in June 2023.

According to him, the funds raised will be used to assist visitors involved in accidents and to develop tourist destinations.

“Fees will not be collected from foreigners with work permits and border passes,” Mr Phiphat said, adding that the country anticipates approximately 25 million tourist arrivals this year, up from 11.8 million last year.

The tourist fee proposal was first considered last year and is subject to cabinet approval.

Prior to the pandemic, tourism was a critical sector in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, accounting for approximately 12% of gross domestic product.

According to Mr Phiphat, tourism spending will reach at least 2.38 trillion baht this year.

The country welcomed a record 40 million visitors in 2019, including more than 11 million Chinese.

thailand

Thailand’s Welcomes Chinese Tourists

According to local airport authorities, both Chiang Mai and Phuket are expecting a significant increase in air travel on direct flights from China beginning January 18. There will be one direct flight per day from China to Chiang Mai and three daily flights to Phuket, with nonstop air links between the two countries continuing to grow.

According to Wichit Kaeosaithiam, the director of Chiang Mai airport, a flight between Shanghai and Chiang Mai will begin on January 18, with another from Guangzhou to Chiang Mai to begin two days later.

After China reopened its borders and lifted quarantine restrictions over the weekend, an increase in traffic was expected.

One flight from Beijing to Chiang Mai, another from Chengdu to Chiang Mai, and two more from Shanghai to the same northern Thai city are currently awaiting approval, he said.

Chiang Mai airport currently receives direct flights from 11 foreign cities and countries, including South Korea’s Incheon and Busan, Singapore, Taiwan’s Taipei, Laos’ Luang Prabang, Vietnam’s Danang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur, and Myanmar’s Yangon, he said.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, Chiang Mai airport received flights from China on 19 routes, bringing in between 4,000 and 5,000 passengers per day, or 1.78 million people per year, he said.

With a capacity of up to 30,000 passengers per day, he said the airport now handles between 24,000 and 26,000 international and domestic passengers per day.

Thailand

According to him, the airport can handle more passengers if some international flights that currently fly to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport are diverted to Chiang Mai airport.

According to Thanet Tantiphiriyakit, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, tourism businesses in many countries are eager to welcome back Chinese visitors.

For Chinese tourists, Phuket is the most popular destination in Thailand.

On January 18, three direct flights from China are scheduled to arrive in Phuket, including two from Shanghai and one from Nanjing, he said, adding that they will bring in a total of 500 passengers per day.

Mr Thanet stated that two more direct flights from China are awaiting permission to fly to the resort island province.

Another three are scheduled to begin operations on January 24, bringing the total number of direct flights between China and Phuket to eight.

He stated that Phuket is prepared to contain the spread of the coronavirus if new waves emerge.

He advises hospitality workers who come into close contact with tourists to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Public Health, expressed confidence that the ministry’s U-turn on new Covid-19 restrictions for international arrivals would not confuse tourists.

After a backlash from tourism business associations, the ministry recently announced that proof of double vaccination would be required for entry. Bangkok’s nightlife venues are expected to benefit from a large influx of Chinese tourists in the third and fourth quarters.

 

Thailand to Require ID Cards to Purchase Cannabis Buds

Thailand to Require ID Cards to Purchase Cannabis Buds
Related Topics:
Continue Reading