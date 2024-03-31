Connect with us

News

Inflation In The US Slows Down; Consumer Spending Increases
Advertisement

News

Maersk's Growth And Evolution As a Shipping Empire

News

Thailand Economy Update: Tourism Boosts Growth Despite Export Decline in February

News

Chiang Mai Implements Smoking Ban During Songkran

News

India's Forex Reserves Reach Record High of $642.631 Billion, RBI Data Shows

News

Check Out The New Gulfstream G700 That Just Received FAA Approval

News Northern Thailand

Chiang Mai to Crackdown on Public Drinking During Songkran

Crime News

Police Take Down Scam Gang in Southern Thailand, 55 Chinese Nationals Arrested

News

Opportunities Abound: Saudi Arabia's Recruitment Drive for the 2024 Hajj Season

News

Elon Musk’s Grok: Understanding its Functionality, Capabilities, and How To Access

News

Inflation Rose 2.8% In February, As Expected By The Fed

News

BlueFire Wilderness Therapy Reviews: Everything You Need to Know

News

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Where Can You See the Total Solar Eclipse?

News

Annual Burning Season Raises Concerns in Thailand: Impact on Air Quality and Public Health

News

Louis Gossett Jr., Oscar-winning star, Dies at 87

News

What is Good Friday? What's Open And Closed On Good Friday 2024?

News

China's Short Video and Live Streaming Sector Surpasses 15 Million Professional Hosts

News

Oil Prices Soar Over $1 as OPEC+ Holds Steady, Russian Energy Infrastructure Under Attack

News

Google Doodle honors French-Iranian photojournalist Abbas Attar on his 80th birthday

News

Canada's Record Population Growth in 2023 Driven by Immigration Sparks Economic Concerns

News

Inflation In The US Slows Down; Consumer Spending Increases

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Inflation In The US Slows Down; Consumer Spending Increases

(CTN News) – Despite a weak inflation increase in prices in February, outside of housing and energy, services costs slowed significantly. This kept the Federal Reserve’s June interest rate cut on the table.

The Commerce Department reported on Friday that consumer spending increased by the most in over a year last month, reinforcing the economy’s resilience. A persistently strong labor market has enabled the United States to outperform its global peers despite higher borrowing costs.

Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina, noted that core service inflation is slowing and will likely continue throughout the year. When the Fed meets in June, the data should be convincing enough to allow them to begin normalizing interest rates.”

In the past month, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis of the Commerce Department. In January, PCE price data was revised higher to show an increase of 0.4% rather than 0.3% as previously reported.

The cost of goods and services inflation increased by 0.5% last month,

Boosted by a 3.4% increase in gasoline and other energy products. Furthermore, prices for recreational goods and vehicles, as well as clothing and footwear, increased significantly. A decline in prices was observed for furnishings and household equipment, as well as other long-lasting manufactured goods.

PCE inflation increased by 2.5% in the twelve months ending in February after increasing by 2.4% in January.

A Reuters poll of economists predicted that the PCE price index would rise by 0.4% for the month. In spite of the fact that price pressures are subsiding, the pace has slowed from the first half of last year.

Following a 525 basis point inflation increase since March 2022, Fed officials left the US central bank’s policy rate unchanged in its current range of 5.25%-5.50% last week.

The Federal Reserve anticipates cutting rates three times this year. It is expected that the first rate reduction will take place in June according to the financial markets.

SEE ALSO:

Maersk’s Growth And Evolution As a Shipping Empire

Thailand Economy Update: Tourism Boosts Growth Despite Export Decline in February

Chiang Mai Implements Smoking Ban During Songkran
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies