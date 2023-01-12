Connect with us

6 People Wounded By A Gunman At Paris Gare Du Nord Station
(CTN NEWS) – PARIS – According to the authorities, a man attacked and wounded six persons at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Wednesday morning before being shot by off-duty police officers. One victim suffered critical injuries as a result of the attack.

The Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, informed reporters that the suspect attacked passengers at 06:42 CET (05:42 GMT) with what appeared to be a weapon he had created himself, first at the entrance to the station and then within the station.

The police had accused the individual of using a knife or another blade earlier.

According to Darmanin, the assailant was shot three times within a minute by off-duty police officers who were returning home after working a night shift.

French police secure the area after a man with a knife wounded several people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France, January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The Eurostar train from London arrives at Gare du Nord, a significant entrance to the north of Europe and one of the busiest train stations in Europe. Gare du Nord also ranks among the busiest stations in the world.

When asked about the possibility of terrorist motivations, Darmanin responded by saying that a criminal inquiry had been begun, but that there had been no investigation opened for terrorism as of yet.

He stated that the assailant, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, had not spoken anything during the attack and did not have any identification documents at the time.

French police secure the area after a man with a knife wounded several people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France, January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

According to Darmanin, a law enforcement officer is one of the six injured people.

After the attack, police took measures to safeguard the area. According to the rail operator SNCF, quoted by Radio FranceInfo, normal train operations occur.

At the Gare du Nord train station in February 2022, the police ended the life of a guy who had attacked them with a knife. In October of 2017, troops at the railway station in Marseille shot and killed a guy who had previously stabbed two other passengers there.

