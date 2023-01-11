Thai Cabinet Extends “Environmental Protection” For 7 Districts In Phang Nga For Another 2 Years

(CTN NEWS) – The Cabinet requests the expansion of “Environmental Protection Measures” in the Phang Nga province’s 7 districts to rehabilitate the environment and head off impending disasters.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Ms. Tipanan Sirichana revealed the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting on January 10, 2023.

Which revealed that the cabinet had approved the draught announcement of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on extending the period for enforcement of the announcement of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on the boundary of areas and “environmental protection measures.”

As suggested by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Khura Buri District, Takuapa District, Thai Mueang District, Thap Put District, Mueang Phang Nga District.

Takua Thung District, and Ko Yao District, Phang Nga Province, 2016. To extend the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s announcement’s enforcement time.

On defining the area and “environmental protection measures” in Khura Buri, Takuapa, Thai Mueang, Thap Put, Mueang Phang Nga, Takua Thung, and Koh Yao Districts, Phang Nga Province, B.E. 2559 and the amendments that will expire on March 31, 2023.

To extend the period for an additional two years beginning on April 1, which is still crucial.

According to the original statement, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is working to improve environmental protection measures in Phang Nga Province, including creating a new draught announcement.

Thus, enforcement of environmental protection measures must continue in the province.

According to Ms. Tipanan, “environmental protection measures” and the area’s boundary are important. It is one legal tool used to address and resolve problems in environmental quality.

The protection of natural resources, ecosystems, and environmental quality will result in the development and conservation of natural resources and the environment on a sustainable basis.

As well as the prevention crises in various fields that will arise in the region, as well as preventing of damage from happening to the existing natural resources and the environment from deterioration.

The mentioned district of Phang Nga Province has been classified as a conservation area and building control area since 2016, according to the map after the announcement.

It is currently working on crafting a fresh announcement.

They supported the proclamation of an environmentally protected region in Phang Nga Province after they discussed “environmental protection measures,” analyzed the results of doing so, and met with them.

To sustainably protect the region’s ecosystem, natural resources, and environment. and suggested enhancing the measures for environmental protection so that they were suitable and compliant with other pertinent legislation.

Including the surroundings of the present location

“There will be a resolution to extend the enforcement term for an additional two years in addition to the cabinet meeting. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment must expedite and enforce the draught announcement.

The revised edition is relevant to the environment and context of today. To lessen the impact on fishermen in Phang Nga province, Gen. Prayuth Chan-o-administration cha’s is taking better environmental protection measures into account in the draught proclamation.

The Phang Nga province is facing a new issue that could allow fishermen to utilize old nets to catch fish, according to Ms. Tipanan.

