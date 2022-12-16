Connect with us

Crime

PCT Raids on Major Online Gambling Operations in Bangkok and Chanthaburi
PCT Raids on Major Online Gambling Operations in Bangkok and Chanthaburi

(CTN News) – During police operations in Bangkok and Chanthaburi, 31 persons were detained on suspicion of running gambling websites for a significant criminal organization, with wagers totaling roughly 1.2 billion baht in circulation.

The following intelligence that the places were connected to the alleged Messi gambling network, Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) and the Metropolitan Police Bureau investigated two locations in Bangkok and six in Chanthaburi, according to Police TV.

The operations were conducted in Chanthaburi’s Muang district and the capital’s Bang Khen area, and a total of 31 people—22 men and 9 women—were taken into custody.

20 illicit gambling websites the suspects allegedly ran,

PD747, MGM747, Ambgold, slotxo44, luckycat777, jokercat44, Joinslot777, Slothitz, 24supergame, Cupid789, Siamslot88, Jokerxoth, 365superslot, slotxoth, Megawin, Partygclub, and Pgslot are among the 20 illicit gambling websites the suspects allegedly ran, according to investigators.

Three automobiles, 21 bank books, and more than 50 laptops were taken as evidence from the eight sites. The network, which the officers said had roughly 1.2 billion baht in circulation, also had about 70 million baht in cash recovered.

The Chana Songkhram, Bang Khen, and Muang police stations in Bangkok and the Chanthaburi police station received the suspects for further investigation.

According to Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thamsuthee, leader of the 5th PCT operations unit that oversaw the searches, a thorough investigation had shed light on significant gambling operators and other network participants. He stated that at least 20 arrest warrants had been authorized.

To collect further assets from people connected to the gaming network, police want to collaborate with the Anti-Money Laundering Office.

