Delta Airlines Passenger Opens Plane Door And Triggers Emergency Slide
Pfizer Signs an Agreement with China to Improve the Country's Health Coverage

China's Economic Rebound After Pandemic and Real Estate Meltdown Weaker Than Expected

Thai Man Sets Record as Fastest Joint-Roller at Phuket Cannabis Cup

PM2.5 Air Pollution at Toxic Levels in Chiang Rai, Thailand

Thailand Increases Border Security as Drug Labs in Myanmar Ramp Up Production

Business Operators in Thailand are Optimistic About Economic Growth Prospects in 2023

High levels of PM2.5 Dust Threaten Health in Northern and Northeastern Thailand

Storm Kills 26 In Mississippi Tornado: Biden Declares Emergency

Russia Accused Of Holding Belarus Hostage With Missile Station Deal

Trump to Rally at Site of deadly Anti-Government Siege in Texas

Power Outages Sweep Across Northeast Ohio Due to Strong Winds and Storms

Imran Khan Secures Bail in Three Terrorism Cases Ahead of Lahore Jalsa

What Makes TikTok A Security Threat To The US?

Avelo Celebrates 1 Million Passengers At Tweed With Free Roundtrips

Rare, Long-Lasting Tornado Tears Through Mississippi, Killing At Least 23

UN Head Says Human Survival Depends On Proper Water Management

Grindr, LGBTQ+ Dating App, Issues Warning For Egyptian Users

5 Injured, 3 Dead in Multiple Shootings in Central Thailand

Bank of England Raises Interest Rates as Inflation Surges in the UK

Delta Airlines Passenger Opens Plane Door And Triggers Emergency Slide

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Delta Airlines Passenger Opens Plane Door And Triggers Emergency Slide

(CTN News) – An alleged “unruly passenger” was placed in custody after opening an emergency slide on Delta when he opened the exit door on the plane.

At the time of the incident on Saturday, the flight departing from Los Angeles International Airport and heading to Seattle was still on the tarmac and pushing away from the gate when the incident took place.

In a tweet posted on Twitter, Gillian Sheldon reported that she witnessed a man running up from the back of the airplane during the Delta flight. It happened just as the plane took off from LAX’s gate that he opened the flight door.

The flight attendants tried to stop him, but the slide was deployed and he jumped out of the plane.”

In a later interview with NBC Los Angeles, Ms Sheldon said that the passenger “clearly was agitated, nervous, anxious, or freaked out about something odd during the flight”.

Her claim was that the man was uncooperative and ignored orders from the staff, and he was not cooperating with them.

According to Ms Sheldon, “she [the flight attendant] turned to him and told him, ‘You need to go back to your seat,’ and he replied, ‘What do I do now,’ and grabbed hold of the door when she spoke.”.

Ms Sheldon continued that the flight attendant told the man that he was having trouble opening the door and that she grabbed him and he opened the door within two seconds.

An Delta unruly passenger has been reported by the police

It has been confirmed that Delta Airlines had a problem with an “unruly passenger”. Delta officials say the man was first detained by Delta staff members before the police arrived on the scene.

In addition to that, Los Angeles Airport Police Captain Karla Rodriguez also confirmed to NBC Los Angeles that the FBI has been notified about the incident.

A passenger on the plane was taken off and moved to another Delta aircraft to continue their journey, she said.

Adding to Ms Rodriguez’s statement, she also mentioned that no arrests had been made, but that the man had been “transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation”.

