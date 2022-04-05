Manager of TV Actress Nida Charged for Giving False Statement to Police

The manager of TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong has admitted to giving a false statement to the police. Idsarin Juthasuksawat was charged yesterday for giving police false statements.

Investigators have now set their sights on another man believed to have guided all five people on board the speedboat from which the TV actress plunged to her death on how to properly present their statements to police investigators.

A Nonthaburi police spokesperson said d on Monday that Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat confessed to police that she had given false statements to investigators.

The police spokesperson declined to go into further details about Ms.Idsarn’s confession, allegedly made after she was charged with making a false statement.

During the two-hour police interview, Idsarin, who was also a close friend of the TV actress, confirmed to reporters that she made a confession, but did not elaborate.

A charge was filed against her for making false statements to police that caused others harm. The charge carries a fine of up to 4,000 baht and/or a maximum prison sentence of two years.

At the police station, she was accompanied by Sira Jenjaka, former Palang Pracharath Party MP and now an advisor to her.

Mr. Sira said the other four people on the speedboat had been warned by Ms. Idsarin to tell the truth.

Other deny charges related to the death of TV Actress

She was on board a speed boat when TV actress Nida, nicknamed “Tangmo”, fell into the Chao Phraya River on February 24. She was the only one to admit to the allegations after being pressed by investigators.

The other four people onboard faced more serious charges, but all denied them. Their names were Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat, Nitas “Job” Kiratisoothisathorn, Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit, and Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun.

At the same police station, Mr. Nitas was also reported for aiding and abetting others to avoid criminal prosecution and destroying evidence.

According to the spokesperson, police will file charges against a second person believed to have offered advice to all five people on the vessel on how they should speak to investigators.

According to the police station chief, the sixth suspect was not lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd who, after the incident, met two people and refused to accept them as his clients.