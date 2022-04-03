Arrest Warrant Issued for Friend of TV Actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong

A court on Saturday approved an arrest warrant for a friend over the drowning death of TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong.

The Nonthaburi provincial court has approved a request by investigators to issue an arrest warrant for Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat on a charge of recklessness in the drowning death of TV actress Nida Patcharaveerapong.

On the night of Feb 24, Wisapat Manomairat, 35, was riding in a speedboat with Nida, 37, who fell overboard in the Chao Phraya River. Two days later, the TV actress’s body was found not far from where she allegedly fell off the boat.

Police have also filed 2 additional charges against two men who were in the speedboat.

Thai PBS reported Saturday that the two suspects arrived at the police station, in accordance with their bail conditions.

Evidence destroyed in death of TV Actress

On Saturday, Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit, the boat owner, and Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun reported separately to the Nonthaburi Muang district police station.

In addition to providing false statements to the police about the alcohol they consumed on that boat, they are expected to be charged with destroying evidence related to the TV actress’s case.

In his earlier admission, Mr. Phaiboon, who drove the boat, said he had caused it to lurch, which threw the TV actress overboard to her death.

Investigators learned that Mr. Phaiboon had very limited experience driving a boat, but asked Mr. Tanupat if he could try on the night of the accident.

The investigation into the death of TV Program star Nida has, so far, made only limited progress and two separate autopsies have been performed.

Second Autopsy Reveals 22 Wounds

The first autopsy was done by the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine and the other by the Justice Ministry’s Central Institute of Forensic Science.

The second autopsy confirmed that TV program star Nida Patcharaveerapong, aka “Tangmo,” had 22 wounds on her legs, but she did not have any broken teeth, fractured bones, or wounds on her face and head.

These findings address some of the 11 suspicious points raised by the TV program star’s mother and were revealed today by the forensic scientists at the Justice Ministry’s Central Institute for Forensic Science (CIFS), who performed the second autopsy.

According to Thanakrit Chit-areerat, secretary to the justice minister, the CIFS has responded to most of the issues raised by Nida’s mother.