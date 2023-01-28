Connect with us

News

Thailand's Finance Ministry Maintains GDP Growth Forecasts For 2023
Advertisement

News Asia News

Travel Within China Has Spiked After COVID-19 Curbs Were Lifted

News

Rain Pounds New Zealand's Largest City, Killing 3 And Leaving 1 Missing

News

Thai Police Commander Orders Full Investigation Into Taiwanese Actress's Alleged Extortion Case

News Asia Covid-19 News

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall Below 30,000

Health Covid-19 News

FDA Advisors To Support COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

News Asia News

7 Palestinians Killed By A Gunman Near Synagogue In Jerusalem

News

Video Shows Tyre Nichols' Brutal Beating By Memphis Police

News

FDA Calls for New Regulatory Framework for the Use Of Cannabis Compound CBD

News

China domestic Tourism doubled During the Lunar New Year as COVID Curbs End

News

Thailand Activist Sentenced to 28 Years for Criticizing the King on Social Media

News

FDA Makes it Easier For Gay Men to Donate Blood

News

Thapelo Amad Elected the First Muslim Mayor of Johannesburg

News Crime

Top Police Officer in Thailand Denies Involvement in Bribery Case

News

Thai Medical Centre on Alert Over an Outbreak of ‘Disease X’ in Afghanistan

News

Thailand Cabinet has Approved a Draft Emergency decree Meant to Combat Online Fraud

News

Weather Emergency Declared In Auckland, Wayne Brown Defends Timing; Body Found On North Shore,

News Asia Covid-19 News

New COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Exceed 30,000 On 2nd day After Holiday

News Asia News

Jeju Air Plane Headed For Incheon Returns To Hokkaido Airport Due To Engine Noise

News

US-Born Maria Branyas Morera Now Named The World’s Oldest Person At Age Of 115

News

Thailand’s Finance Ministry Maintains GDP Growth Forecasts For 2023

Published

16 mins ago

on

Thailand's Finance Ministry Maintains GDP Growth Forecasts For 2023

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – According to an official, exports would slow down this year, but Thailand’s finance ministry reaffirmed its 3.8% economic growth projection for 2023 on Friday.

This was made possible by a rebound in domestic demand and tourism.

According to Pornchai Thiraveja, director of the ministry’s fiscal policy office, the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia will probably grow by 3.0% in 2022, down from a prior projection of 3.4%, as exports, public investment, and private consumption slow down.

Next month, the official gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for 2022 are expected to be made public. The region’s lowest growth rate in 2021 was 1.5% for GDP.

Containers are loaded onto a shipping vessel at Klong Toey port. Mr Pornchai says export growth is expected to slow this year in line with weak demand from major trading partners.

Fiscal measures would only be employed when necessary and will be targeted, according to Pornchai, who added that the economy is still recovering and that growth will reach pre-COVID levels in 2022.

In addition, he noted that since international travel regulations have been loosened, the tourism industry has been growing gradually.

With 11.15 million international tourists arriving in Thailand last year, the key tourism sector was only beginning to revive, Thailand’s economic recovery has lagged behind that of other Southeast Asian countries.

Thailand has secured 1.34 million foreign tourists since the start of the year.

 

Pornchai predicted that the reopening of China would help the country welcome 27.5 million more foreign visitors this year than the previous projection of 21.5 million.

GDP tops forecast but snags remain

/ bangkokpost

This year, the administration anticipates at least 5 million Chinese visitors, which is nearly half the number from the year before the pandemic.

An all-time high of approximately 40 million foreign visitors arrived in total in 2019, spending 1.91 trillion baht ($58.07 billion). Around 12% of the GDP was made up of tourism.

However, Pornchai warned that due to a global slowdown, exports, another important development engine, may only gain 0.4% this year rather than 2.5% as anticipated earlier.

The rising baht do not aid exports after averaging 35.07 per dollar last year; the ministry forecast that the baht will average 32.5 this year.

Pornchai noted that Thailand is one of the nations likely to continue its economic recovery.

According to Pornchai, the average headline inflation rate for this year is predicted to be 2.8%, down from a 24-year high of 6.08% last year, which was significantly higher than the central bank’s goal range of 1% to 3%.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Rain Pounds New Zealand’s Largest City, Killing 3 And Leaving 1 Missing

Thai Police Commander Orders Full Investigation Into Taiwanese Actress’s Alleged Extortion Case

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall Below 30,000
Related Topics:
Continue Reading