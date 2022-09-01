Princess Diana Died 25 Years Ago Today

(CTN News) – The 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car accident was marked with tributes outside Kensington Palace on Wednesday.

A bunch of white chrysanthemums spelling out “Princess Diana” sat among dozens of photos and messages left by admirers, some of whom said they go there every year to remember

As we come here, we do the memorial and … let people know that we will never forget her, that we will never forget what she has done,’’ said Julie Cain, 59, who traveled 300 miles from Newcastle. “We just want to keep her legacy going.”

After watching her successes and struggles on TV screens and newspaper front pages for 17 years, people worldwide felt they knew Diana, who died on Aug. 31, 1997, at age 36.

In the days after Diana’s death, there were mountains of flowers piled outside Kensington Palace.

She was constantly in the spotlight from the moment she was engaged to marry Prince Charles until the night she died. A fairytale wedding, an ugly divorce, and a new life made headlines.

Befriending AIDS patients, charming Nelson Mandela, and walking through minefields to promote landmine eradication, she blossomed from a shy teenager to an international style icon.

Her sons, William and Harry, learned how to connect with people and be relevant in the 21st century from her.

As dawn broke over the palace on Wednesday morning, Cain and her friend Maria Scott, 51, paid their respects to Diana.

The girl stood out for some reason. “Of course, I watched the wedding, the fairy-tale princess,” Scott said. She was like part of your life because you saw her every day on TV. In newspapers and magazines. It was all over. She felt like a friend.”

What were Princess Diana’s last words?

He said that the princess asked him, “My God, what has happened?” It was only later that he found out the victim was Princess Diana, and that these would be her final words. The firefighter Xavier Gourmelon said that he had to massage the princess’s heart after she stopped breathing.

