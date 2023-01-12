Connect with us

News

More Chinese Tourists in Thailand are Unlikely to Increase Covid-19 Infections
Advertisement

News

Legal Recreational Marijuana Sales for Adults 21 and Older Start in Connecticut

News

WHO to Meet on Jan. 27 to Decide if COVID-19 is Still an Emergency

News Thai Legal

Thai Central Bank Anticipates Virtual Banks To Start Operating By 2025

News News Asia World News

U.S. And Japan Announce Plans To Strengthen Their Partnership

News News Asia World News

China's Flight Bookings At 15% Of Pre-Pandemic Levels Despite The Border Re-Opening

News Tech

Russia To Launch Backup Mission To Rescue ISS Crew Following Capsule Leak

Ukraine War News World News

Russia Shakes Up Its Military Following The Battle In Ukraine Town

News Thai Legal

Thai Government House To Open On National Children's Day

News Tourism

Tour Packages in Thailand Jump 20% as Chinese Tourists Arrive

News Tourism

Thailand Readies for Bt300 Tourist Fee, As Chinese Tourists Return

News News Asia

Assets of Myanmar’s Junta Chiefs Children Discovered in Bangkok Drug Raid

News Asia Business News

Korean Firm Plans To Invest $2.5bln To Build Solar Panel Plants In Georgia

News Asia News World News

Japan, South Korea Protest China Visa Ban In COVID Dispute

News

U.S. Air Travel Industry Picks Up After 'FAA' Computer Outage

News Asia News World News

Military Flights A Response To US-Taiwan 'Collusion': China

News

6 People Wounded By A Gunman At Paris Gare Du Nord Station

News

Billionaire Bernard Arnault Appoints His Daughter To Run Dior

News

China Suspends Short-term Visas for Japan and South Korea Over COVID Curbs

News Tourism

Cabinet Announces Update to the Thai Holiday Calendar

News

More Chinese Tourists in Thailand are Unlikely to Increase Covid-19 Infections

Published

9 seconds ago

on

More Chinese Tourists in Thailand are Unlikely to Increase Covid-19 Infections

(CTN News) – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) believes that an increase in Covid-19 cases in Thailand won’t result from the influx of Chinese tourists, but it also stated that it would assess the state of coronavirus infections in two weeks.

According to Bangkok Post, DDC Director-General Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong stated yesterday that there are 900 cases on average daily and that fewer Covid patients are now in critical condition and need a respirator.

“The virus is currently causing an average of eight deaths per day in the nation. Additionally, fewer cases than anticipated emerged after the new year’s holidays.

Businesses in the tourism industry have been geared up for a surge in Chinese tourists after the nation lifted quarantine restrictions over the weekend.

They have all received their vaccinations, and their staff has followed general preventative practices.

The DDC is collaborating with the Ministry of Culture and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to ensure safety precautions as many Chinese are anticipated to visit religious sites.

“Body temperature scanners have been erected at international airports, and disease control personnel have been sent to provide health advice to travelers who are either afflicted or suspected of being infected with the virus.

Other foreigners and Thai citizens entering Thailand by land via border areas like Chiang Rai will be subject to the same Covid-19 restrictions as those placed on air travelers.

“Before entering Thailand, tourists from nations like India and China, who need a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test before allowing them to return home, must still have health insurance that covers at least US$10,000 (335,400 baht) in Covid-19 treatment expenses.

“The DDC has assigned at least two centers in Bangkok and one each in Phuket, Chon Buri, and Chiang Mai for Covid-19 immunization services for international visitors.”

The DDC announced that international visitors to Thailand would have access to vaccinations.

One dose of the Pfizer vaccination will cost 1,000 baht, while one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will cost 800 baht.

In the next three months, it’s anticipated that over 300,000 Chinese visitors will come, making up about 5% of total foreign arrivals.

Over 10,000 hospital beds have been made available for new Covid patients by the BMA and the Ministry of Public Health, according to deputy clerk Suksan Kittisupakorn.

Related CTN News:

Thailand Introduces New COVID-19 Entry Requirements as China’s Borders Reopen

China Threatens Retaliation Over Restrictions On Chinese Tourists Entering Other Countries

China Reopens Borders in Final Farewell to Zero-COVID
Related Topics:
Continue Reading