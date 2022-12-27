Connect with us

China To End COVID Quarantine For Overseas Arrivals From Jan 8
(CTN News) – China has said that the necessity that visitors to enter the country under quarantine will stop on January 8.

As China abandons its zero-Covid policy, several limitations have been relaxed, and this one is the most recent.

Medical professionals in China have reported that they are finding it difficult to keep up with the surge of illnesses linked to COVID.

President Xi Jinping encouraged authorities to take action that was “possible” to save lives in his first remarks on the revisions.

He was reported by state media as stating that the nation was facing new challenges that required a more focused response.

Even though China has ceased publicizing Covid data, hundreds of people are believed to die daily.

All travelers coming to China must go through centralized quarantine beginning in March 2020.

But the time frame has gradually shrunk from the initial three weeks to just five days.

Covid will be demoted from a Class A contagious illness to a Class B disease under the revised regulations, removing the need for quarantine.

According to observers, Mr. Xi is now in an awkward position due to China’s about-face on how it would handle the epidemic.

The zero-Covid policy, which was credited with severely limiting people’s lives and damaging the economy, was the brainchild of this individual.

But now that he has abandoned it, he is accountable for the massive surge of hospital admissions and illnesses, mostly among the elderly.

One of the areas where the president is most susceptible is the public’s ire over how he handled the outbreak.

