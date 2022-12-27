Connect with us

News

UK To Stop Publishing Infection Data In New Year For 'Living With COVID' Phase
Advertisement

News News Asia

South Korea Lifts Ban on Adult Fantasy Dolls

News Regional News

Fire Destroys 21 Houses at Myanmar Refugee Camp in Western Thailand

News Crime

Criminal Charges Laid Against "Tuhao's" Wife and 9 Other

News Thai Legal

Thai King And Queen Now 'Fully Recovered' From COVID

News

China ‘Sends Record Number Of Fighter Jets’ Toward Taiwan in 24 Hours

Crime News

Bangkok Criminal Court Grants Bail To Tuhao's Wife For 2 Million Baht

Ukraine War News

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Russian Long-Range Bomber Base

News Asia News

South Korean Military Fires Warning Shots After N.Korea Launches Drones

News Asia News

Japan Snowstorm Leaves 17 Dead, Dozens Injured

News

Blizzard In Buffalo, New York, Area Kills 13 People

News Thai Legal

Thailand's HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Treated For Unsteady Heartbeat

News

Thai Navy Recovers 5 More Bodies From Sunken Warship, Captain Send Message

News

Batang Kali Rescuers Retrieve Last Victim's Body From Malaysian Landslide

News

A Monster Storm Brings Rain, Snow, And Cold Across U.S, Killing 18 People

News

Paris Shooting Suspect Admitted To Psychiatric Unit, Amid Police Clashes With Kurdish Protesters

News

Fire Kills 22 At Illegal Shelter In Russia

Ukraine War News

10 Dead, 55 Wounded As Shells Hit Ukraine's Kherson

News World News

Charles ‘The Serpent’ Arrives In France From Nepal After Release

News

Anti-Bomb Police Conduct Operation Near Capital's Airport In Brazil

News

UK To Stop Publishing Infection Data In New Year For ‘Living With COVID’ Phase

Published

17 seconds ago

on

UK To Stop Publishing Infection Data In New Year For 'Living With COVID' Phase

(CTN News) – As the nation transitions to living with the virus with the help of vaccines and medications, the UK health authorities announced on Monday that they would stop publishing their routine COVID-19 infections modeling data in the new year. This is because they believe it is “no longer necessary.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it would keep an eye on COVID, just as it does with other widespread viral diseases like the flu.

As a monitoring tool, information on the new coronavirus’s reproduction rate, or the R-value pace at which it infects humans, has been released every two weeks since April of this year.

According to Dr. Nick Watkins, head of the UKHSA Epidemiology Modeling Review Group, “during the epidemic, the R-value and growth rate served as a helpful and easy indicator to guide public health action and government choices” (EMRG).

“The disclosure of this particular data is no longer essential,” he added. “Vaccines and therapies have enabled us to shift to a period where we live with COVID-19, with surveillance reduced but continuously monitored via various markers.

We keep an eye on COVID-19 activity, like how we keep an eye on some other widespread ailments and diseases.

All data published are maintained under regular evaluation, and if necessary—for instance, if a new variety of concerns were to be discovered—this modeling data may be quickly reintroduced.

The EMRG said its most recent thorough assessment concluded that the next publication of their alleged “consensus statement” on COVID-19, scheduled for January 6, 2023, “will be the last.”

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) infection survey will still provide access to the COVID incidence statistics for the UK.

The last COVID limitations in the nation, including the need to self-isolate at home while experiencing symptoms, were lifted earlier this year.

The health officials had advised people who showed indications of respiratory disease to avoid mingling over the joyous holiday season due to an anticipated surge in infections throughout the winter months.

As more people mingle inside this winter, we see an increase in flu infections and hospital admissions.

Everyone eligible must continue to come forward and get their booster vaccine before the end of the year, said Dr. Mary Ramsay, Director of Public Health Programs, last week.

Hospitalization rates due to COVID-19 are still the greatest in individuals 65 and over.

COVID-19 and flu may cause serious sickness or even death for those most at risk in our communities, so it is also crucial to avoid contact with others if you’re feeling under the weather to help stop infections spreading during the Christmas and new year period,” she added.

Related CTN News:

The Benefits of Using Blue Lizard Mineral-Based Sunscreen

Plan B Label Clarifies ‘Morning-After’ Pill Doesn’t Cause Abortion

COVID Cases Are Expected To Double In Zhejiang, China
Related Topics:
Continue Reading