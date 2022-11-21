An Eastern Ontario Child Died from the Flu During a Severe Influenza Season

(CTN News) – The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported on Sunday that a youngster who tested positive for the flu (influenza) and lived in eastern Ontario had passed away.

In an email, Dr. Linna Li, the interim medical officer of health for the unit, expressed her sadness over the untimely loss. “Death from influenza infections is a rare complication.”

The health department withheld information on the deceased child’s age and any known pre-existing problems.

Depending on how bad the flu season is, estimates of the yearly flu mortality in Canada range from hundreds to thousands.

It seems like this season is exceptionally harsh. According to Li, flu is the main respiratory infection in the area, and the health unit is reporting more cases than usual for this time of year.

According to Li, the prior two winters’ reduced flu circulation may have made individuals more vulnerable than normal. Children, particularly young children, are more likely to experience serious consequences.

According to Li, getting the flu vaccination is one of the best methods to lower health risks, and it is highly advised for everyone over six to do so.

influenza outbreak declared

Since “influenza activity [had] exceeded the seasonal threshold” during the week of November 6, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) proclaimed the beginning of an influenza epidemic on Monday.

146 flu-related hospitalizations were recorded by Canada’s pediatric hospital-based vaccination monitoring network during the same week, figures that would typically occur considerably later in the winter.

According to the PHAC’s annual influenza report, public health initiatives to limit the spread of COVID-19 resulted in influenza levels last year reaching record lows.

According to the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, there have been no more flu-related fatalities in the area.

