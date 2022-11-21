Connect with us

Health News

An Eastern Ontario Child Died from the Flu During a Severe Influenza Season
Advertisement

Health

Research: Covid Deteriorates Diabetes Associated Diseases

Health

More than 1 Billion Young People's Unsafe Listening Habits May Cause Hearing Loss, Study Shows

Health

COVID-19 Affected By Reinfection? Here's What We Know So Far.

Health

Long-COVID Clinics Are Struggling With How To Treat Their Patients

Health

Breast Cancer Could Be Caught 2 Years Earlier With Protein Changes In Blood

Health

DCVax Vaccine Doubles Brain Tumor Survival Rate In Trial

Health

The Pancreatic Cancer Rate Is Rising - Healthwatch 16

Health

Fentanyl Overdose Vaccine Could Be Game-Changing

Health

1st Monkeypox Death Announced In Chile

Health

Fertility Solutions: The 3 Benefits of Freezing Eggs

Health

Buy Tretinoin Online | The Ultimate Skincare Solution

Health

Vitamin IV Therapy – Know the Pros and Cons in 2022

Health

1st Monkeypox Death Confirmed In Indiana

Health

Marijuana May Cause More Lung Damage Than Cigarettes

Health

Fentanyl Is Blocked From Rats' Brains By a Vaccine

Health

Leprosy: Chronic Disease That Regenerates Organs

Health

Fentanyl 'Vaccine' Inhibits The Brain's Absorption Of The Drug 'Opioid'

Health

Vitamin D Reduces COVID-19 Severity And Spread

News Health

Sperm Count Among Men Drops 50 Percent Worldwide

Health

An Eastern Ontario Child Died from the Flu During a Severe Influenza Season

Published

31 seconds ago

on

An Eastern Ontario Child Died from the Flu During a Severe Influenza Season

(CTN News) – The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported on Sunday that a youngster who tested positive for the flu (influenza) and lived in eastern Ontario had passed away.

In an email, Dr. Linna Li, the interim medical officer of health for the unit, expressed her sadness over the untimely loss. “Death from influenza infections is a rare complication.”

The health department withheld information on the deceased child’s age and any known pre-existing problems.

Depending on how bad the flu season is, estimates of the yearly flu mortality in Canada range from hundreds to thousands.

It seems like this season is exceptionally harsh. According to Li, flu is the main respiratory infection in the area, and the health unit is reporting more cases than usual for this time of year.

According to Li, the prior two winters’ reduced flu circulation may have made individuals more vulnerable than normal. Children, particularly young children, are more likely to experience serious consequences.

According to Li, getting the flu vaccination is one of the best methods to lower health risks, and it is highly advised for everyone over six to do so.

influenza outbreak declared

Since “influenza activity [had] exceeded the seasonal threshold” during the week of November 6, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) proclaimed the beginning of an influenza epidemic on Monday.

146 flu-related hospitalizations were recorded by Canada’s pediatric hospital-based vaccination monitoring network during the same week, figures that would typically occur considerably later in the winter.

According to the PHAC’s annual influenza report, public health initiatives to limit the spread of COVID-19 resulted in influenza levels last year reaching record lows.

According to the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, there have been no more flu-related fatalities in the area.

Related CTN News:

COVID-19 infections Continue to Rise in Thailand, 24% increase in Cases last week

How to Spot and Report Avian Influenza (Bird Flu)

China’s COVID Woes Continue, Record daily Numbers in Beijing and Other Cities
Related Topics:
Continue Reading