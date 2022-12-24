Connect with us

Airfinity Reveals 5,000 a Day Dying from Covid-19 in China
Airfinity Reveals 5,000 a Day Dying from Covid-19 in China

According to Airfinity, more than 5,000 people in China are likely dying from COVID-19 each day, a stark contrast to official data from Beijing on the country’s current outbreak. The UK-based firm said it used modeling based on regional Chinese data to produce figures that put the country’s current daily infections at more than a million.

Its estimates were “in stark contrast to the official data, which reports 1,800 cases and only seven official deaths in the last week,” according to a statement.

The National Health Commission (NHC) of China did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. It reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 2,966 new local symptomatic cases for December 21 on Thursday.

According to a senior World Health Organization official, China may be struggling to keep track of COVID-19 infections as the country experiences a significant increase in cases.

Following protests, China abruptly reversed its previous zero-COVID policy, raising global concerns about widespread infections among a vulnerable, undervaccinated population. It no longer conducts mass testing and no longer reports asymptomatic cases.

According to Airfinity’s mortality risk analysis, between 1.3 and 2.1 million people could die in China’s current COVID-19 outbreak. Other modeling groups’ analyses have predicted up to 2.1 million deaths.

According to Airfinity, the wave could have two peaks: 3.7 million cases per day in mid-January in areas where cases are currently increasing, and 4.2 million cases per day in other provinces in March.

According to the firm, the most cases are currently being filed in Beijing and the southern province of Guangdong.

According to its website, it created “the world’s first dedicated COVID-19 health analytics and intelligence platform in 2020, which is now the trusted source of decision makers and media worldwide.”

Only deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure after contracting COVID-19, according to a leading Chinese medical expert, will be classified as coronavirus-related.

According to Dr Louise Blair, Head of Vaccines and Epidemiology at Airfinity, this change is “different from other countries that record deaths within a time frame of a positive test (and)… could understate the extent of deaths seen in China.”

Source: Reuters

