Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever: Symptoms And Treatments

(CTN News) – Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF) is a bacterial disease transmitted by the bite of an infected tick. If not treated with antibiotics and the necessary medications, the general symptoms can be mild to moderate.

The U.S. is considered to have the most dangerous tick-borne illness in the world. If not treated in time, this disease can also affect internal organs. Rocky Mountain spotted fever symptoms and treatment are discussed in this article.

Symptoms of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

It usually takes two to fourteen days for symptoms of RMSF to appear after a tick bite. The following symptoms are usually present:

A high fever that lasts for a few weeks

Anxiety

Aching muscles

Insomnia

Feeling sick

I vomited

Exhaustion

An absence of appetite

Pain in the abdomen

Skin rash with small red patches on wrists, palms, ankles, and soles

Symptoms of this condition are usually confused with flu symptoms, making diagnosis difficult. There are people who do not develop skin rashes at all.

Treatment for Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

In adults and children of all ages, doxycycline is the recommended antibiotic treatment for RMSF. Only a doctor should prescribe the proper dosage and intervals for this medication.

Most antibiotics are prescribed for a few days, and the schedule must be followed according to the prescription. For rapid recovery, a nutritious diet and antibiotic treatment are required.

Ticks of the Rocky Mountains

American dog ticks (Dermacentor variabilis) are similar to Rocky Mountain wood ticks in appearance and size. In the northwest Pacific region, they are mostly found in shrubland, lightly wooded areas, and open grasslands.

As well as transmitting Colorado tick fever virus (CTFV) to humans, they also transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever rickettsia (Rickettsia rickettsii) to humans, cats, and dogs. There is also a possibility that their saliva contains a deadly neurotoxin that can cause tick paralysis in humans and pets.

Dogs with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

Apart from humans, this bacteria can also affect dogs and cats. Pets may suffer from similar symptoms and ticks may live inside their body hair. Infections caused by ticks can be treated with antibiotics under the advice of a veterinarian and with the topical application of certain drugs.

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Prevention

Follow these tips to prevent tick bites if you travel to wooded areas:

When possible, stay away from densely wooded areas.

To avoid ticks, mow lawns, rake leaves, and trim trees.

You should wear full-length trousers and full-sleeved clothing.

Sneakers or boots are recommended.

Dress in light colors. Dark colors are usually attracted to ticks.

Use insect repellents. Clothing can be treated with permethrin, but the skin cannot.

When traveling through these areas, keep an eye out for ticks.

Make sure you scrub your body well in the shower. It is possible to attract ticks by sweat.

Consult a doctor at the earliest opportunity if you experience any itching or rashes on your skin. Early medical intervention can prevent Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

