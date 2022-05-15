Buffalo Shooting: N.Y. Guv Hopes Gunman Spends Rest Of His Life In Jail

Table of Contents
(CTN News) – One month after the deadly New York City subway train shooting incident, another horrific incident shook the country’s second-largest city. A teenager, dressed in military gear, opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket on Saturday afternoon, killing at least ten people and injuring many others. In response to the incident, Buffalo New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the killing and predicted he would spend the remainder of his days in prison. “None of us will be spared, even in heaven,” she said, calling it a hate crime committed by a white supremacist against an innocent community.
‘Will spend the rest of his days behind bars’
“It is my sincere hope that this individual, this white supremacist who just perpetrated a hate crime on an innocent community, will spend the rest of his days behind bars. And heaven helps him in the next world as well,” said AP quoted Hochul as saying near the scene of the attack.
Authorities said the teenager had advanced weapons and live-streamed his act on Twitch. The brutal incident was described as “racially motivated violent extremism”.
While describing the incident, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the accused, Payton Gendron, a Conklin resident, drove to Buffalo. A car armed with heavy weapons reached the supermarket, Tops Market, at around 2.30pm (local time).