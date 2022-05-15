Buffalo Shooting: N.Y. Guv Hopes Gunman Spends Rest Of His Life In Jail

(CTN News) – One month after the deadly New York City subway train shooting incident, another horrific incident shook the country’s second-largest city. A teenager, dressed in military gear, opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket on Saturday afternoon, killing at least ten people and injuring many others. In response to the incident, Buffalo New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the killing and predicted he would spend the remainder of his days in prison. “None of us will be spared, even in heaven,” she said, calling it a hate crime committed by a white supremacist against an innocent community.

‘Will spend the rest of his days behind bars’

“It is my sincere hope that this individual, this white supremacist who just perpetrated a hate crime on an innocent community, will spend the rest of his days behind bars. And heaven helps him in the next world as well,” said AP quoted Hochul as saying near the scene of the attack.

Authorities said the teenager had advanced weapons and live-streamed his act on Twitch. The brutal incident was described as “racially motivated violent extremism”.

While describing the incident, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the accused, Payton Gendron, a Conklin resident, drove to Buffalo. A car armed with heavy weapons reached the supermarket, Tops Market, at around 2.30pm (local time).

He was wearing tactical gear, a helmet, and was live-streaming what he was doing. He exited his car and engaged four people in the parking lot. He shot four people in Buffalo N.Y. One of them survived. “The individual walked into the store. He is an 18-year-old white male, walked into the store and began engaging customers inside,” he explained.

As a security guard, a retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple shots at the gunman. The bullet struck the gunman’s bulletproof vest, but had no effect. The teenager later killed the security guard in the shootout. Only two white men were attacked, according to Gramaglia. We are hurting and seething right now,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference. “Families and all of us are experiencing deep pain right now that cannot be put into words.” remarked the mayor.