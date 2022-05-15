Thailand Giving Away 1 Million Marijuana Plants for Home Growers

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has assured citizens that they can grow cannabis at home as of June 9th, even though the Cannabis and Hemp Act may not be finalized in time.

Thailand’s health minister Anutin Charnvirakul says people will be able to grow “as many marijuana plants” as they like at home starting June 9.

However, according to The Thaiger, you can still get into trouble with the law if you don’t read the fine print. Unfortunately, the fine print can be confusing.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has been disseminating as much information as possible about cannabis use to citizens, as cannabis will be delisted from the narcotics list on June 9.

In the present situation, no clear details have been revealed regarding how one proves their cannabis plant will be used for medical purposes or which authorities need to be informed and how. We hope Anutin will elaborate on these points prior to the June 9th date.

The minister emphasized that the ministry’s policy aims solely to promote cannabis for medical purposes. Various sectors will also need to collaborate to make it successful.

Warning over overconsumption of Marijuana

According to Mr. Anutin, overconsumption of cannabis can cause health problems. The benefits of ingesting cannabis are dependent on how it is used. Wrongly used cannabis will violate public health regulations.

Mr. Anutin said the delay would not affect plans to allow home cultivation despite the Cannabis and Hemp Act not being passed by the June 9 deadline.

He also said that the Thai government plans to distribute one million free cannabis plants to households across the nation in conjunction with a new law that allows people to grow marijuana at home.

Anutin announced the move in a Facebook post on May 8th, saying that marijuana would be cultivated as a household crop.

Meanwhile, Dr. Paisarn Dunkum, secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said that the cannabis and hemp bills move through the legislative process.

Dr. Paisarn said the FDA had developed an app for smartphone users to request permission for home cultivation.

In addition, extracts of marijuana (cannabis) and hemp that contain more than 0.2% by weight of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are being delisted.

Marijuana as a cash crop

Special permission must be obtained for extractions containing more than 0.2% THC by weight. Dr. Paisarn noted, however, that the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is likely to request them.

Under the bill, children and pregnant women cannot consume marijuana.

In addition to its medicinal benefits, Paisarn said the FDA views cannabis as a cash crop that can help to stimulate the economy.

A total of 1,000 cannabis-derived products have been approved by the FDA since the beginning of the month, including herbal medicines, food, and beverages.

According to Paisarn, the FDA will veto advertising for cannabis-based products, with cosmetics the only exception.

The FDA would also consider a cannabis rehabilitation fund to help those who develop problems with the drug.