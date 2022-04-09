Over 100 Injured, 50 Killed In Kramatorsk Attack, Donetsk Authorities Claims

Donetsk authorities confirmed on Friday that the death toll from the missile attack on Ukraine’s Kramatorsk railway station has risen to 50, with over 100 injured.

“At least 50 civilians were killed and more than a hundred injured after a missile strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region,” the local authorities said.

The attack was conducted outside a station that was reportedly packed with thousands of people waiting for their trains to evacuate the conflict-hit area, as advised by local authorities. Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for the strike, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claiming it was a Russian Tochka U missile, and the Russian Defence Ministry slamming it as Kyiv’s “provocation.”

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, described the attack as ‘despicable’ and sent her condolences to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Several rockets struck the station one after another as smoke was seen towering against the blue sky. Chaos and commotion hit residents who fled to makeshift shelters as the shelling intensified. Tochka-U missiles are usually launched from a 6×6 truck. Their range is 120 km. Ukraine reportedly possesses 90 Tochka-U missiles.