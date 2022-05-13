Queen Elizabeth II Attends Horse Show In 1st Public Appearance In Weeks

(CTN News) – It was Queen Elizabeth II’s first public appearance in weeks as she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday. She watched her beloved equines from the comfort of a Range Rover before walking to her box.

After pulling up to the parade ground near Windsor Castle, where she has spent the past two years, the monarch spoke to a small group through the front window.

While dozens of photographers tried to capture the moment, the queen seemed relaxed and smiling.

As Britain prepares to celebrate the monarch’s 70th year on the throne with four days of festivities June 2-5, the queen’s public appearances are being closely watched.

Queen Elizabeth, 96, has limited her schedule in recent months as she recovers from COVID-19 and copes with unspecified difficulties moving around.

Prince Charles presided over the state opening of Parliament on Tuesday, and he delivered Queen Elizabeth’s Speech, which outlines the government’s legislative agenda.

One of the queen’s most important public appearances highlighted her constitutional role as head of state.

The palace did not elaborate on why queen Elizabeth delegated her role to Prince Charles, but she has been experiencing episodic mobility problems lately. Queen Elizabeth used a cane during some of her recent public appearances, and last month, Prince Andrew escorted the queen into Westminster Abbey for the memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip.