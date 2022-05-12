27.5 C
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko Says He Can’t Guarantee The Safety Of Returning Residents

By Arsi Mughal
(CTN News) – The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, tells CNN’s Erin Burnett that he is worried about the possibility that the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, might use a tactical nuclear weapon on Kyiv.

“Safety right now is the number one priority … Yes of course we are worried, and we hope that our warriors will protect us, but the risk remains, and without our partners, without the United States and the European countries, we cannot survive,” Klitschko stated.

Likewise, he said there is no doubt that the Ukrainian capital is still Russia’s “main target.”

“As mayor of Kyiv, I tell anyone coming back to Kyiv, sorry, it’s your personal risk, but we cannot guarantee anything … So long as there is war in Ukraine, we cannot guarantee anything.”

Russian attacks could happen at any moment, Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko stated war “changes everyone’s lives” and that his fingers are crossed for a quick end to this “senseless war.”

