Bangkok Reopens Community Isolation Centers As New COVID Infections Surge

(CTN News) – Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is considering reactivating community isolation facilities in 50 districts to isolate COVID-19 patients living in slum areas from over 60s, people suffering from underlying diseases, and pregnant women, as new infections hit 2,000 per day in the capital alone.

The Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said Friday (Friday) that because of the crowded conditions in densely populated areas, this group is particularly vulnerable if they catch COVID-19.

Additionally, the governor said the BMA is working with the Public Health Ministry to procure Molnupiravir tablets at a special price for its patients.

Last year, several community isolation facilities and field hospitals were opened in Bangkok and elsewhere to accommodate patients with mild symptoms. Medical officials monitored the patients’ conditions and provided medication.

Asst Prof. Dr. Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Bangkok Governor, has assured that BMA’s hospitals are capable of handling serious cases.

According to her, those who are infected, including migrant workers, can receive medical services at the health centers or clinics run by BMA. She added that those suffering from underlying diseases, or those with serious conditions, will also be admitted.

Only 1% of students at 457 BMA-run schools have been found to be infected, most of whom are high school students.

Schools are prepared to introduce online learning in case of clusters of infections among students, she said, adding that infections in schools are still manageable.

