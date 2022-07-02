What Is Listeria? Symptoms, Causes, Treatment, & Prevention

(CTN News) – Listeria is a foodborne illness caused by the bacteria L monocytogenes. Fever, chills, and headaches are some of the symptoms.

What is listeriosis?

The foodborne illness listeriosis is caused by bacteria. Listeriosis is caused by the germ Listeria monocytogenes. It is common to find Listeria monocytogenes in nature, especially in soil, groundwater, rotting vegetation, and animal feces (poop).

Listeria is usually contracted by eating contaminated foods. When you first become infected with listeriosis and when you first show symptoms, the incubation period varies. A couple of days to three months is usually how long it takes, but it can take less or more.