Thanksgiving 2022 Store Hours: What Stores Will Be Open & Closed?

(CTN NEWS) – Thanksgiving 2022 weekend is just around the corner, along with the inevitable last-minute trip to the grocery store.

It happens all the time. When preparing Thanksgiving food, you realize you need half a cup more milk than you have in the refrigerator. It will be necessary for you to go to the grocery store.

What stores are open on Thanksgiving 2022 Day? Quite a few. A few stores stay open during the national holiday for those in a pinch, mostly convenience stores, gas stations and chain coffee shops.

As a result of COVID-19, many stores abandoned late-night Thanksgiving 2022 hours, and most plan to continue that practice into 2022.

According to CEO Brian Cornell, Target told its employees in 2021 that closing stores on Thanksgiving would become “the new standard.”

As well as extending the holiday shopping window, retailers offer deals earlier than ever. Even with brick-and-mortar stores closed, online shopping allows retailers to make money before the holiday shopping season begins.

Some companies, such as Rite Aid and Whole Foods Market, will remain open on Thursday, Nov. 24, with regular holiday hours.

Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2022:

On Thanksgiving, more stores will be closed than open. Most retailers will be open, but their hours will vary.

Yes, but not all locations are open, and not all retailers’ holiday hours are easily found.

Also, most pharmacies will be closed.

Grocery Stores That Are Open On Thanksgiving 2022:

Acme Market:

Most stores open from 7am to 4pm

Albertsons:

With more than 2,200 stores, Albertsons Companies is one of the country’s largest food and drug retailers. Most of its banner stores will be open on Thanksgiving with adjusted hours. According to the company, some pharmacies will be closed or have adjusted hours.

Stores include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market.

Food Lion:

All Food Lion locations will be open on Thanksgiving. The store will open at normal hours and close at 3 p.m.

Kroger

All Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, and other subsidiaries will remain open until 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day local time.

Wegmans:

Open until 4pm

Whole Foods Market:

The supermarket chain has modified hours on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. On Christmas, Whole Foods is closed.

Starbucks:

The opening hours of Starbucks’ stores vary by location. Starbucks says stores may adjust hours based on business and customer needs.

Thanksgiving Hours: Drugstores, Convenience Stores

Walgreens:

Walgreens will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. during Thanksgiving. Walgreens stores and pharmacies will be open 24 hours a day. Several other pharmacies will also be open with modified hours.

CVS

CVS Pharmacy locations open 24 hours a day will remain open on Thanksgiving. Non-24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will close at 5 p.m. Some locations may also have reduced pharmacy hours or may be closed.

Rite Aid:

Stores Closed On Thanksgiving 2022:

Walmart:

In response to the pandemic, Walmart and other large chains will close their stores again on Thanksgiving.

NBC interviewed Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner about the recent Thanksgiving closure. He said, “It’s a thing of the past. We’ll be closed again.”

Target:

There will be no Target stores open on Thanksgiving Day, with most stores reopening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Trader Joe’s:

Thanksgiving 2022 Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day are closed at Trader Joe’s stores nationwide. The grocery stores will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve local time.

Best Buy

During the holiday shopping season, the consumer electronics retailer is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Since 2021, BJ’s warehouse clubs have closed on Thanksgiving Day so employees can spend time with family and friends and rest and recharge. The warehouse clubs will reopen on Black Friday at 7 a.m. local time. Senior hours will not be offered.

