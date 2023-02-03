Connect with us

Thaipusam Celebrations In Ipoh Are Expected To Draw Over 400,000 People
(CTN NEWS) – This year’s Thaipusam celebrations at the Sri Subramaniar Temple in Gunung Cheroh are anticipated to draw over 400,000 Hindu devotees and overseas visitors.

As there are no longer any travel restrictions related to Covid-19, according to its chairman M. Vivekanda,

The public will undoubtedly take advantage of the opportunity to liven up the celebration at the over 100-year-old temple and carry out religious rituals, including fulfilling their vows.

“When contacted by Bernama, he stated that 1,000 kavadi bearers will be taking part in the procession from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Jalan Sungai Pari, Buntong, to the temple in Gunung Cheroh.”

/ BERNAMA

He said that the police, who will maintain smooth traffic flow and watch the area along the procession route, assisted in completing the Thaipusam celebration preparations.

Additionally, more than 200 tents have been erected to sell food, beverages, and accessories for prayer.

Vivekanda added that the temple, working with the Ipoh City Council, supplied trash cans around the property and advised the general public on maintaining a clean environment.

“The public is not permitted to bring alcoholic beverages or set off firecrackers during this event, the speaker added.

“We also provide numerous mobile restrooms for guests’ comfort during this celebration and a separate space for the disabled and the elderly.”

/ GETTY IMAGE

Last year, only the “paal koodam” procession of carrying milk pots, prayer activities, and chariot processions were permitted during the festival, according to the standard operating guidelines for Thaipusam.

While prayer ceremonies were done in sessions, the individual temples determined the number of worshippers.

According to reports, the Thaipusam procession would cause numerous roads in and around Ipoh to temporarily close starting at 6 p.m. tonight and lasting through Tuesday.

