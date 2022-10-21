Former PM Imran Khan Disqualified in Toshakhana Reference

(CTN News) – The Pakistani election commission disqualified Imran Khan from being a member of parliament after finding him guilty of “corrupt practices.”

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party immediately rejected Friday’s ruling, challenging the commission’s jurisdiction. A statement said it would appeal to the Islamabad High Court.

In August, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) filed a lawsuit against Khan, claiming the former prime minister bought gifts from foreign dignitaries from the state gift depot (also called Toshakhana) but didn’t disclose them in his declarations.

Fawad Chaudhry, PTI leader, called the commission’s decision “embarrassing” and a “slap in the face” to Pakistanis.

“This verdict isn’t just about Imran Khan. This is an attack on Pakistan’s constitution and people,” he said.

The commission’s chief, Sikandar Sultan Raja, has been accused of bias against Khan and his party by Khan, who was ousted in April by a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

Toshakhana controversy

The Toshakhana controversy erupted last year when it was revealed that Khan and Bushra Bibi bought gifts from the Toshakhana and sold them.

Pakistan’s foreign relations could be jeopardized if the PTI, which was in power then, revealed the details of the gifts given to Imran Khan.

It stores gifts given by heads of state and other foreign dignitaries to rulers, lawmakers, government officials and functionaries.

Toshakhana rules say you have to submit all gifts. You can, however, buy them later. Many people think selling gifts is unethical and morally wrong, even though it’s not illegal.

During Imran Khan’s time as prime minister, 58 boxes containing various items were delivered to him.

According to PMLN petitioner Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, the former prime minister has to declare all assets to the commission every year, including those of his wife and children.

According to the reference, failing to do this rendered Imran Khan “dishonest” and disqualified him from participating in parliamentary politics for life.

Also, Imran Khan was accused of “deliberately” hiding the gifts he bought from Toshakhana but later confessed to selling them.

The Supreme Court declared Nawaz Sharif dishonest five years ago, leading to his removal from office and lifetime ban from parliamentary politics.

