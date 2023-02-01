First Case Of COVID-19 BF.7 Variant Confirmed In Pakistan

(CTN NEWS) – According to Bol News, the first incidence of Covid-19’s BF.7 variation has been identified in Karachi.

The Dow University of Health Sciences genomic survey confirmed one BF.7.

Fever, a sore throat, a runny nose, exhaustion, vomiting, and diarrhea are among the BF.7 symptoms.

Despite the worrying signs of BF.7’s spread in China and its immune-evasive characteristics, the variety seems relatively stable elsewhere.

As an illustration, it was projected to be responsible for 5.7% of illnesses in the US up until December 10, 2022, a drop from 6.6% the week prior.

According to the most recent studies, BF.7 transmits faster than earlier variants. Due to its shorter incubation period, it can infect people who have already experienced COVID-19 infection or even those who have had vaccines.

On January 28, the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, reported 17 new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours but no corona-related fatalities.

The NIH report revealed that 4,462 coronavirus tests had been carried out nationwide in the previous 24 hours, with 17 new coronavirus cases recorded and a 0.38 percent rate of positive cases.

At the same time, the condition of 10 people impacted by Coronavirus was considered critical.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), had issued a warning that the threat of a new strain of coronavirus persisted but that things were better now than they would be in 2019.

RELATED CTN NEWS;

Thailand Scores 36 Out of 100 in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index