Connect with us

News Asia Covid-19 News

First Case Of COVID-19 BF.7 Variant Confirmed In Pakistan
Advertisement

News News Asia

Thailand Scores 36 Out of 100 in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index

News Asia News

Pakistan Mosque Suicide Bombing Death Toll Reaches 93

News Asia

India Launches the World's First nasal COVID Vaccine

News Asia News

Taliban Reiterates Its Ban On Women Taking University Entrance Exams

News Asia News

Drone Attacks Iranian Defense Factory In Isfahan

News Asia Covid-19

COVID Death Toll In Japan Tops 10,000 For The First Time

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19 Deaths Were Cut In Half During Lunar New Year In China

News Asia News

Pilot Died In The Collision Of 2 Indian Military Jets

News Asia News

Travel Within China Has Spiked After COVID-19 Curbs Were Lifted

News Asia Covid-19 News

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall Below 30,000

News Asia News

7 Palestinians Killed By A Gunman Near Synagogue In Jerusalem

News Asia

Indian Police Detained Students After Stopping Screening a BBC Documentary on Modi

News Asia Covid-19 News

New COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Exceed 30,000 On 2nd day After Holiday

News Asia News

Jeju Air Plane Headed For Incheon Returns To Hokkaido Airport Due To Engine Noise

News Asia News Ukraine War

Japan Tightens Sanctions Against Russia Following Deadly Missile Strikes In Ukraine

News News Asia

UNODC Reports Myanmar Opium Poppy Cultivation Has Increased 33 Percent

News Asia News

Israel Launches Deadly West Bank Raid That Kills 10 Palestinians

News Asia

India and Pakistan Came "Close" to Nuclear War

News Asia Crime News

Hackers From China Launch Cyberattack Against 12 South Korean Academic Institutions

News Asia

First Case Of COVID-19 BF.7 Variant Confirmed In Pakistan

Published

7 seconds ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – According to Bol News, the first incidence of Covid-19’s BF.7 variation has been identified in Karachi.

The Dow University of Health Sciences genomic survey confirmed one BF.7.

Fever, a sore throat, a runny nose, exhaustion, vomiting, and diarrhea are among the BF.7 symptoms.

Despite the worrying signs of BF.7’s spread in China and its immune-evasive characteristics, the variety seems relatively stable elsewhere.

/ GETTY IMAGE

As an illustration, it was projected to be responsible for 5.7% of illnesses in the US up until December 10, 2022, a drop from 6.6% the week prior.

According to the most recent studies, BF.7 transmits faster than earlier variants. Due to its shorter incubation period, it can infect people who have already experienced COVID-19 infection or even those who have had vaccines.

On January 28, the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, reported 17 new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours but no corona-related fatalities.

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal on Twitter: "#BREAKING: #BNNPakistan Reports. The presence of Covid-19's sub-variant BF-7 has been confirmed in Karachi, quoting Sindh health department on Tuesday. The highly contagious coronavirus sub-variant BF-7 has

/ BNNPakistan

The NIH report revealed that 4,462 coronavirus tests had been carried out nationwide in the previous 24 hours, with 17 new coronavirus cases recorded and a 0.38 percent rate of positive cases.

At the same time, the condition of 10 people impacted by Coronavirus was considered critical.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), had issued a warning that the threat of a new strain of coronavirus persisted but that things were better now than they would be in 2019.

RELATED CTN NEWS;

Thailand Scores 36 Out of 100 in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index

Pakistan Mosque Suicide Bombing Death Toll Reaches 93

India Launches the World’s First nasal COVID Vaccine
Related Topics:
Continue Reading