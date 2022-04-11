Shehbaz Sharif Elected As The 23rd Prime Minister Of Pakistan

(CTN News) – Shehbaz Sharif has been declared Pakistan’s new prime minister on Monday, days after Imran Khan was ousted. In the National Assembly of the country, Sharif received 174 votes, and he became the 23rd Prime Minister without opposition.

Shehbaz Sharif, 70, is the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was barred from holding public office in 2017 and went abroad for medical treatment after serving just a few months of a 10-year jail sentence for corruption.

Shehbaz Sharif addressed the National Assembly after being appointed Prime Minister and expressed his gratitude to the almighty for saving Pakistan. As Shehbaz Sharif noted, “The elected government has been overthrown by the Constitution today. I am thankful for the Supreme Court’s judgment. This day should be celebrated as a day of upholding the Constitution.”

Imran Khan was shamelessly lying’

Shehbaz Sharif also attacked his predecessor Imran khan for lying all these years. “On March 3, Nawaz Sharif called a central executive meeting. The PPP had their own meeting, and following the meeting we decided not to have confidence in this corrupt, incompetent, and laid back government,” the new Prime Minister said.

When asked about Imran’s secret letter, Shehbaz Sharif said he hasn’t seen it yet. He said that he would discuss the matter with the Army and diplomats and added, “If our involvement in foreign conspiracy is proven, I will leave the prime ministerial post within a second and go home.”

