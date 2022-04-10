ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan Shared Letter with CJP, Senate Chairman, NA Speaker. The Federal Cabinet on Saturday night approved sharing the alleged “threat letter” received from the United States with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, the Chairman of the Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, and the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Quaiser by tonight, sources told Dawn.

Several sources said that, according to their knowledge, cabinet approval was required in light of the fact that the “threat letter” is in violation of the Official Secrets Act of 1923.

According to sources, the meeting was attended by Pervez Khattak, Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mehmood, Murad Saeed, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, and others.

In a letter she sent to the prime minister (Imran Khan) on March 30, the IHC expressed their hope that the prime minister would not make public a “secret” memo that threatens Pakistan’s sovereignty according to the government.

Earlier this month, the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued a written order in which he stated that the court is confident that, as an elected prime minister, Imran Khan would not disclose any information or act in violation of section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, or violating the oath he has taken under the Constitution.

According to the written order, “Any decision taken by the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) must be consistent with his obligations under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and must be in line with both the letter and the spirit of his oath.”

“The Prime Minister (Imran Khan) had revealed the “threat letter” for the very first time on March 27. He said the letter had allegedly mentioned the toppling of his government and the Opposition’s no-confidence motion, and later he said it had been sent by South and Central Asian Affairs Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu.

We would like to bring into your attention that the meeting is taking place at a time when voting on the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly has been underway since 10:30am – and has been delayed by several breaks since then. Earlier, it was reported that government officials were planning to scuttle the proceedings and delay the vote through lengthy speeches by MPs about “foreign conspiracies”.