Imran Khan Out, Shehbaz Sharif And Shah Qureshi In Race For Pak PM

As the no-confidence vote in Islamabad began after a long and dramatic session of the assembly, the local media showed extraordinary scenes of political turmoil in the city. In what is being called a high drama situation, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly have resigned before the court deadline for voting. The Supreme Court of Pakistan and the High Court of Islamabad were opened for a midnight hearing on contempt of court. At the cabinet meeting, PM Khan had defiantly declared that he would not resign.