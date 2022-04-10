Imran Khan Out, Shehbaz Sharif And Shah Qureshi In Race For Pak PM

Imran Khan No Trust Vote: As a result, Imran Khan was voted down by 174 votes, and the motion was passed by a significant majority.
The 10 biggest takeaways:
In a joint election to be held on Monday for the post of Prime Minister, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, the 70-year-old younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been nominated as a joint candidate. Mr Sharif thanked opposition leaders for standing up for the Constitution shortly after it was announced that he had been nominated.
Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the candidate of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, was nominated to participate in the election as well. It is likely that the new prime minister will be voted in by the National Assembly tomorrow afternoon.
I think it is fair to say that the opposition coalition – a rainbow of socialist, liberal, and extremist parties – secured the support of 174 of the 342 members of parliament, more than the required 172 members to oust the Prime Minister.
Pakistan’s opposition leader, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, congratulated the people of Pakistan on the election results. A question regarding Imran Khan’s electoral pitch of “Naya (new) Pakistan”, he said, in a jibe at Imran Khan’s country’s democracy being under attack for the past three years. “We shall welcome Purana (old) Pakistan,” he said. He also said that democracy is a golden revenge.
As the no-confidence vote in Islamabad began after a long and dramatic session of the assembly, the local media showed extraordinary scenes of political turmoil in the city. In what is being called a high drama situation, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly have resigned before the court deadline for voting. The Supreme Court of Pakistan and the High Court of Islamabad were opened for a midnight hearing on contempt of court. At the cabinet meeting, PM Khan had defiantly declared that he would not resign.
Several reports have been circulating that a prisoner van has arrived at the assembly amid rumours that the Speaker might be taken into custody if the vote is not held by midnight as ordered by the Supreme Court. At airports, security was heightened, and an alert was issued that for any senior government official or state functionary to leave the country without a No Objection Certificate (NOC), the airports were put on high alert.
By delaying voting on the no-confidence motion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had claimed that Prime Minister Khan was trying to cause a constitutional crisis and seek military intervention in the country’s political affairs. Furthermore, he criticized the speaker for committing contempt of court and abrogating the Constitution by his actions. The second opposition leader, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), lashed out at the government in a series of tweets, calling for the arrest of Imran Khan, Speaker of the Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament.
On the other hand, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government filed a review petition against the ruling that the deputy speaker had violated the Constitution by dismissing the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister. As the officers of the court close early during Ramazan, the petition was not processed on receipt.
Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, called on the people to protest peacefully against an “imported government” last night and help protect the country’s sovereignty.
Premier Khan made sensational claims about a foreign conspiracy, claiming legislators were being traded in order to topple his government. The U.S. diplomats meeting with our people led to the revelation of the entire plan, according to the diplomat, adding that for national security reasons he cannot discuss all the details publicly. US officials have bluntly rejected these allegations by stating that they lack “any truth.”.