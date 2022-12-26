China ‘Sends Record Number Of Fighter Jets’ Toward Taiwan in 24 Hours

(CTN News) – According to the Taiwanese Defense Ministry, the China military has dispatched 71 aircraft and seven ships into Taiwan, marking the largest daily invasion to date as Beijing complained against “collusion and provocation” by the self-governing island and the United States.

On Monday, the Taiwanese defense ministry stated that during the 24-hour show of force, 47 Chinese aircraft violated the Taiwan Strait’s median line, an unofficial border that was formerly implicitly acknowledged by all sides.

There were 18 J-16 fighter airplanes, 11 J-1 fighters, six Su-30 fighters, and drones among the Chinese aircraft.

The defense ministry kept an eye on Chinese movements using its naval boats and land-based missile systems.

China, which has territorial claims over Taiwan, said on Sunday that it had carried out “joint combat readiness patrols and combined firepower strike exercises” in the sea and the airspace around the self-governing island.

71 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected in our surrounding region by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities. pic.twitter.com/DagRhnN69F — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) December 26, 2022

According to the People’s Liberation Army, the exercises were “a resolute reaction to the ongoing US-Taiwan escalation and provocation.”

In a recently adopted US defense budget bill, Beijing has been incensed by Taiwan-related clauses, but it did not identify the specifics of the purported provocations.

The $858 billion bill, signed by US President Joe Biden on Friday, calls for enhanced coordination with India on cutting-edge defense technology, preparedness, and logistics. It also authorizes stronger security cooperation with Taiwan.

The 23 million-person island off China’s east coast that separated from the mainland during the civil war that propelled the Communist Party to power in Beijing in 1949 is being supported by the US, which China opposes.

Despite not having official diplomatic relations, the US is Taiwan’s main overseas ally and weapons supplier.

At a military ceremony on Monday morning, Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, reaffirmed the necessity for Taiwan to strengthen its defense capabilities due to “the ongoing spread of authoritarianism,” albeit she omitted to mention the most recent military action.

“Rapid efforts at aggressiveness are less likely to occur the more preparations we undertake. Taiwan will grow stronger and safer the more unified we are, Tsai told the gathered police.

Our military shipments to Taiwan constantly strain Beijing’s ties with Washington.

The US defense bill “seriously undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan strait,” according to the Chinese foreign ministry, which “deplores and resolutely opposes” defense cooperation between the US and Taiwan.

China’s armed forces have often utilized large-scale military drills to show strength in retaliation to the US government’s backing for Taiwan.

In reaction to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August, it carried out significant live-fire military drills.

Beijing, which has never renounced the use of force to subjugate Taiwan, sees foreign delegations as a threat to China’s claim of sovereignty and a de facto acceptance of the island’s independence.

Taiwan vehemently refutes China’s claims of sovereignty, arguing that only its people have the power to choose their destiny.

Related CTN News:

Tuhao’s Wife Arrested in Bangkok On Money Laundering and Drug Trafficking Charges