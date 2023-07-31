Connect with us

Storm Doksuri Causes Chaos in Northern China Two Dead in Beijing Flooding

(CTN News) – In Beijing, China, at least two fatalities have been reported as Storm Doksuri, one of the strongest storms to hit the country in years, wreaks havoc across northern China. The capital has been hit hard, with over 31,000 people evacuated from their homes and subway stations closed due to the severe flooding.

The storm, once a super-typhoon, is gradually weakening, but authorities have issued a red alert in the city, urging residents to stay indoors.

Employers have been ordered to allow employees to work from home as rainfall continues to reach dangerous levels, with the death toll expected to rise in the coming days.

In one night and morning, an astonishing average of 170.9mm of rain inundated Beijing, equivalent to the typical July rainfall.

Videos shared by residents showed cars being swept away by torrential rains, and there are fears that passengers might have been trapped inside as waters rose rapidly. Additionally, subway stations and roads were heavily affected, causing disruption and damage to transportation infrastructure.

In China, Typhoon Khanun is projected to strike heavily populated Zhejiang Province soon, adding to the country’s ongoing struggles with extreme weather conditions.

Scientists have linked the intensification of weather events to climate change, exacerbated by record-breaking temperatures. The world has warmed by approximately 1.1C since the industrial era began, necessitating urgent and significant emission reductions by governments worldwide.

Residents in the affected regions expressed concerns about the structural integrity of their homes as floods inundated their areas. Emergency responders have been deployed to aid in flood defenses and evacuations, particularly in mountainous districts at risk of landslides and flash floods.

The situation in Beijing is a grim reminder of the escalating climate crisis and highlights the urgent need for global action to mitigate its impacts and safeguard vulnerable communities from extreme weather events.
