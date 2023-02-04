Why is Gambling illegal in Pakistan?

(CTN News) – Gambling is illegal in Pakistan due to religious and cultural beliefs that consider unethical and contrary to Islamic teachings.

The country has a predominantly Muslim population, and Islam strictly prohibits gambling and other speculative behavior.

Religious leaders and scholars have been speaking out against gambling for years, which has been reflected in the government’s stance on the issue.

In addition to religious objections, the Pakistani government has also expressed concern over the potential social and financial harm resulting from gambling.

This includes addiction, financial ruin, and other negative consequences from excessive gambling. The government has therefore banned most forms of gambling within the country, including casinos, lotteries, and other games of chance.

Despite these laws, Pakistan still has a small amount of underground gambling activity. This includes illegal casinos, underground poker games, and other forms of illegal betting.

However, these activities are illegal, and law enforcement agencies are actively cracking down on these operations.

There have been some calls for the legalization of gambling in Pakistan, with advocates arguing that it could generate significant revenue for the government and create new jobs in the country.

However, these calls have been met with resistance from religious leaders and the general public, who view gambling as unethical and contrary to Islamic principles.

In conclusion, gambling is illegal in Pakistan due to religious and cultural beliefs that consider unethical and contrary to Islamic teachings. The government has also expressed concern over the potential social and financial harm that can result from gambling and has therefore banned most forms of gambling within the country. Despite these laws, some underground gambling activity still takes place, but it is illegal, and law enforcement agencies are actively cracking down on these operations.

