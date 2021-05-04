What To Look Out For When Buying a Baju Melayu

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is fast approaching and to some, this festivity can be a glamorous affair. This is the time where you get busy planning and researching, just to find the perfect baju raya, baju kebaya or baju Melayu for the great festive fashion debut.Preparing to bring the best look forward would mean making a lot of decisions from fabric and budget to cutting. With the festivity fast approaching, if you have not gotten everything put together, fret not, read on to find some practical tips as you purchase your baju raya, baju kebaya or baju Melayu.

Source: https://velria.com





1. Online or Offline Buying a Baju Melayu:

You might already have a tailor that you always go to for the custom made Raya essentials. However, it is unnecessary to have a tailor on speed dial for your festive fashion. These days, you can find unique patterns and cuttings online. Buying online is not just convenient, but offers more selection for you to find the best Eid collection that matches the entire family.

2. Plan a Budget:

You don’t have to risk burning a hole in your pocket to look your best during Hari Raya. There is always an opportunity to put some creativity into your outfits. Try recycling your previous Raya clothes by mixing and matching. You’d be surprised how different combinations can bring out a unique style.

3. Choose The Right Fabric for Buying a Baju Melayu

Choose the right fabric to suit the climate. You can choose from satin, cotton to linen fabric. As a rule of thumb, baju Melayu top and bottom are always made out of the same fabric. However, if you’re on a budget, you can substitute the pants with good old black pants.

4. Get the Right Fit

Getting the right fit will depend on the cut that you prefer. Traditionally, the baju Melayu features a loose fit. This allows you to move around freely. However, for the modern trend setter, you may opt for the modern slim fit. Whichever you choose, we recommend considering function before fashion. You’re likely to be wearing this for the entire day, so flexibility is essential.

5. Don’t Forget the Accessories:

While there’s nothing wrong with being a minimalist, we recommend accessorising. Style-up your outfit with a watch, well-fitting songkok, well-polished shoes or even a uniquely patterned songket.

That’s it. Follow these tips and get shopping!





For more Lifestyle News , Visit This Page : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/lifestyles/tips-and-tricks-for-tailor-made-your-baju-melayu-to-make-comfortable/



