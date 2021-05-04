Baju Melayu Tips and Tricks for Tailor to Make Comfortable

Baju Melayu Tips and Tricks to Tailor to Make Comfortable are here.The month of Ramadan is here soon! One of the most important parts is your raya preparation. Sometimes, it is also difficult to find baju Melayu online that could suit your partner’s baju raya color and style. Maybe it is time for you to tailor-made your attire for the special occasion especially hari Raya. For the men out there, we would like to share some tips and tricks to tailor-made your baju Melayu so it is comfortable and just like the way you like it.

TYPE OF FABRIC OF BAJU MELAYA

Various types of fabric could be used to make your baju Melayu including cotton, crepe, jacquard, polyester, silk, viscose, linen, and many more. However, different materials could give a different effect in terms of style and comfort as you wear the baju Melayu. For those who are looking for comfortable wear with an expensive look, you can choose crepe fabric because it is thin and soft, and not easily crumpled. Dull satin on the other hand is also suitable because, unlike the regular satin fabric, dull satin is easy to take care of. As is well known, prices are different for each type of fabric. The fabrics with such distinctive qualities as durable and more comfortable are more expensive. Choosing the right and the suitable fabric is important to determine your comfort as you need to wear it the whole day during hari raya.

BODY SIZE OF BAJU MELAYA

The measurement of the fabrics that you need will be depending on your body size. The normal baju Melayu will usually take up to 4 meters for each pair. If you have a bigger body size, it is suitable to buy around 4 and a half meters. Sometimes, you can also seek advice from the salesperson in the fabric shop, as they are more knowledgeable about how much fabric is needed.

MEASUREMENT & DESIGN OF BAJU MELAYA

There are two ways that could be used to prepare and customize your baju Melayu from the tailors. You can always suggest the tailor to measure directly from your body or you can always bring the existing pair that you already have, and you are comfortable with. You can choose between two types of baju Melayu; Cekak Musang and Teluk Belanga. Cekak musang is suitable to be styled with sampin and songkok and more suitable for formal occasions other than Hari Raya celebration. While teluk belanga is for those who prefer a simpler style. Other than baju Melayu, there is also a plethora of clothes for men that could be styled clothes on hari raya such as Kurta and jubah.

As we are approaching Ramadhan, it is the perfect time for you to plan for your baju Melayu customization. Don’t wait up until the very last minute. The sooner you start planning and finding the right tailor, the better. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s survey the fabric based on our tips and recommendation and start heading to your tailor today!

