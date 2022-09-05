What To Consider When Buying a Good Pair of Sheets

Being that we sleep for the recommended eight hours a day if we are able to, it makes sense to make your bed into your sleeping sanctuary with the right pair of sheets.

Here’s what you need to consider when you are on the hunt to buy king-size sheets or queen sheets.

Thread Counts for Various Fabrics

To give yourself a great chance at comfort when you slide in between your bed sheets each night, experts agree that you should be looking for a thread count that lands somewhere between 200 to 800 and up:

Here is a varied mix of materials that your bed sheets could be constructed out of and the proper thread counts that are associated with them:

Linen: 80-140

Cotton: 200-400

Percale: 200-400

Egyptian Cotton: 300-400

Bamboo: 300-500

Sateen: 300-600

Antimicrobial Silver

By sleeping on antimicrobial silver bed sheets, you are instantly slowing down the spread of germs and putting preventative measures in place to lower the chances of getting acne.

Antimicrobial linens help to stop the spread of bacteria and disease because of the strands of silver that they possess that are smaller than a piece of human hair.

Linen

When you have difficulty sleeping because of the abrasive heat of the summer season, linen would be an ideal sheet fabric to consider during June, July, and August.

Linen gets constructed from the flax plant, which is a natural fiber, for a breathable and light bed sheet.

Flannel

There are many fabrics that are seasonal in their ability to provide relief from extreme weather changes that cycle through all year long.

Which season makes the most sense for flannel sheets on your bed? The answer is winter long.

In the same way, you would button yourself up in a flannel long-sleeve shirt when it is close to Christmas; the same fabric can keep you warm at night as a set of bed sheets.

Microfiber

If you are looking for something super soft and resistant to wrinkling to make your bed with, try out a set of microfiber bed sheets created with manmade fibers and thick weaves for insulation so you stay warm and cozy.

Percale

If you are unfamiliar with percale, you can sum it up as a cotton yard that is woven for a lightweight, crispy feeling.

Sateen

If you are looking for shiny sheets that have a bit of a twinkling finish at night, like the stars in the sky, consider a set of sateen bed sheets.

Sateen sheets are extremely smooth, but they are actually a little bit slightly heavier than percale sheets, making them a great choice when you are not dealing with the heat of summer or the cold of winter.

Sateen could become your go-to bed sheets in the spring or during the autumn season.

Silk

Silk goes above and beyond its luxurious reputation for being silky and smooth. It has the ability to lower the friction between your hair and face to reduce the chance of you breaking out with acne.

Who wouldn’t want the chance to slip into bed and feel as if you are in the dreamy state of having bed sheets that feel like water?

Sheets Don’t Alway Fit Mattresses

Even though you have settled upon a queen-size bed or a king-size bed, that doesn’t mean that the mattress depth won’t place a factor in whether or not your bed sheets will fit properly.

Measure you prior to buying sheets for it, and bear in mind that fitted bed sheets could shrink when laundering.

Return Policy?

The model that is lying on the bed sheets in the ad looks comfortable with them.

But that isn’t a guarantee that you will have the exact same reaction.

When you are shopping for bed sheets, find out if there is a return policy associated with the company that is selling the sheets to see if you will be able to try them before keeping them.

Cleaning Sheets

The majority of the times that you buy bed sheets you will be able to clean in a regular washer and dryer.

First, read the care instructions and find out what the recommended water temperatures are.

Just so that you know, cotton needs to be cleaned in hot water.

Whichever materials you lean towards for your sheets, be sure that when it is time to get them cleaned prior to them touching your body, you pay close attention to the instructions.

Choosing Sheets

It is great to make the first step towards purchasing quality bed sheets by taking in this research and applying it to your decision-making process.

But ultimately, your personal preference is going to play the biggest role in the sheets that you ultimately pick for your bed; Do you want the feeling of warmth, or do you want the crispy and slick chill feeling?

