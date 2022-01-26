What is the Safest Eyelash Growth Serum?

Imagine your eyelashes have grown so long and thick that you do not need your mascara anymore. Clumps, messy mascara remover, and raccoon eyes will no longer cause problems for you. Does this sound too good to be real? There are items that can help you get long, luxurious lashes without the use of mascara. But wait till you read this article and learn about the best eyelash serums and how to choose the safest one.

As you may know eyelash serums have been demonstrated to help people with Hypotrichosis, or thin, insufficient eyelashes. These serums are also popular among people who wish to grow and thicken their natural lashes. These products are able to give you long, thick lashes without the need for mascara. There are lots of different options available; some of them work, while others do not.

Nonetheless, an increasing number of companies are releasing over-the-counter lash-lengthening products. Although these over-the-counter serums may not provide immediate effects, they do include nourishing chemicals which strengthen eyelash hairs over time, making them stronger and more resistant to breaking.

Dermatologists recommend looking for a formula that incorporates biotin, peptides, or lipids for the greatest outcomes.

Biotin is a B vitamin which is able to promote the formation of new eyelash follicles and it aids in growing longer and thicker lashes. Lipids are the ones which condition and hydrate the lashes, while peptides target the skin cells of the lashes in order to produce a better and healthier foundation and increase volume.

Please note that these formulae may produce sensitivity or an unfavorable reaction in some people; itching along the lash line is a common side effect. Instead of using an eyelash growth serum every day, some people may only be able to use it once or twice a week.

Many of these products are merely eyelash conditioners that assist keep your lashes from falling out or breaking. Several products claim to make lashes grow, but only one serum which contains bimatoprost, a medicine normally used to treat glaucoma, is approved by the FDA so far.

Many eyelash thickening products are said to be effective and safe. However, if you have used over-the-counter eyelash growth serums and want to seek a prescription from your doctor, be sure you are aware of the risks:

Red, itchy eyes

Unwanted hair growth in locations where the product is used frequently

Darkening of the eyelids which is a common symptom of aging.

Reduced eye pressure, which may hide the presence of glaucoma.

Increased iris pigmentation, which could color your light eyes brown in an irreversible way, especially if your irises are hazel or green.

After you stop using the lash-growth serums, most of the symptoms will fade away, and your eyelashes will return to their normal appearance in a few weeks. visit here for more details.

If you are considering using an eyelash growth serum, here is a list of precautious which you should be aware of:

Talk to your doctor about using these serums if you are already being treated for glaucoma. Bimatoprost’s negative effects can be exacerbated by these eyelash serums.

If you have conjunctivitis, macular edema, or uveitis, you should avoid using it.

Do not use the same applicator twice. Also, do not let the bottle’s tip come into contact with any surface, such as a counter or sink; or even your eyeball.

Before you use it, take out your contact lenses and wait 15 minutes before putting them back in. They have the ability to absorb the solution.

