The Cat-eye Playbook

Probably one of the best gifts modern cosmetic medicine has brought to our lives is that if you weren’t naturally blessed with mesmerizing cat-eyes, you can surgically get them.

Canthoplasty often called cat-eye surgery, is a cosmetic eyelid procedure that alters the contour and appearance of the eyes. Briefly explained; it is a modification from the outer corners of the eyebrows, giving the eyes the most desired eye shape. Cat-eye or bella eye surgery is a procedure that has been increasingly popular in recent years and has benefited numerous aficionados across the world. So the Canthoplasty procedure is basically a straightforward and contemporary procedure that alters the eye shape to resemble that of a cat’s eye to achieve the most appealing look possible.

It isn’t a big procedure because general or local anesthetic can be utilized based on the medical consultation conducted before the procedure. Minor discomfort and face swelling may occur in the days following the surgery, but all of these symptoms subside after a few days with the use of pain relievers. Cat-eye surgery is a relatively uncomplicated treatment, and patients often resume their normal activities within a few days following the procedure.

What is the procedure for cat-eye surgery?

A small incision is usually made in the outer corner of the eye to provide the surgeon access to the underlying tissues, which include the canthal tendon. Before closing the incision, the surgeon will delicately cut the tendon, tighten and draw it into a more elevated position, and fix it with sutures.

Where do the Catwomen go?

In the subject of plastic surgery and medical tourism in general, Turkey is amongst the most advanced and trusted countries. From breast reduction to rhinoplasty, liposuction, hair transplant, and eyelid surgeries, Turkey is the go-to destination with excellent medical care and unbeatable offers. All of these make cat-eye surgery in Turkey a prominent sucess and the go-to option.

Why is cosmetic surgery in Turkey inexpensive?

The growing demand for cosmetic treatments can be linked to a number of variables, including the country’s abundance of well-educated, talented, and experienced plastic surgeons, as well as the fact that these procedures are performed at a much lower cost than in Europe. Another explanation for the low cost of plastic and cosmetic procedures in Turkey is that the country’s overall salaries and expenses, in general, are much lower than those in Europe. As a result, professional treatments from skilled plastic surgeons are more affordable. Apart from cosmetic surgeries, for example the cost of 5000 grafts hair transplant is more than 5 times cheaper than the European and North American countries.

What about eyelid surgeries and eye-lift?

Blepharoplasty (commonly known as eyelid surgery) is a procedure that restores the younger appearance of the eyelids in the area where the signs of aging are most visible. Subdermal fat tissues shrink as we age and drooping skin is caused by a reduction in the fat tissue depositories. Eyelids are unable to withstand gravity and begin to droop as a result of this process. Sagging eyelids impair eyesight and age the appearance of the face. Cosmetic eyelid surgery can solve problems that arise as a result of fat accumulation in the eyelids, which is common as people age. The skin of the eyelids may begin to sag organically as a result of aging, gravity impacts, or hereditary causes. Sagging, loosening, skin darkening, and tiny creases can all occur with a drooping eyelid. Aside from these factors, exposure to the sun and air pollution can hasten the aging process around the eyes. Cosmetic eyelid surgery can permanently fix drooping eyelids, giving the patient a more youthful and healthy appearance.

In terms of the most frequented destination with the best price/performance ratio, again the most viable destination appears to be Turkey. Eyelid surgery in Turkey is among the most performed cosmetic procedures and therefore the country is home to some of the most experienced and skilled surgeons.

In Turkey, blepharoplasty surgery is performed under a local anesthetic with minimal sedation. The technique is usually done as an outpatient procedure with very little post-operative care.

