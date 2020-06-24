UNICEF’s Thai Children Donation Project: A Chance for Every Child in Thailand

UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to protect the rights of every child; they have spent 70 years working to improve the lives of children and their families. In Thailand, their Thai children donation project aims to provide every child with a fair chance to grow up in a safe, healthy and protective environment and reach their full potential.

UNICEF believes that all children have a right to survive, thrive and fulfill their potential – to the benefit of a better world. UNICEF’s mission is simple: The world has changed, but children’s needs have not. UNICEF works day-in-day-out in the world’s toughest places to reach the most vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

Why UNICEF?

Did you know that over 1.4 million children in Thailand still live in poverty? Since 1990, UNICEF has helped save more children’s lives (approx. 90 million) than any other humanitarian organization. UNICEF makes sure the world’s children are protected, fed, vaccinated and educated.

Not every child is born with equal opportunities. ​You can give hope to children​, from newborns to teenagers, by donating to UNICEF and becoming part of the solution. UNICEF provides long-term aid that addresses immediate needs and creates lasting change for the better across three dedicated age groups:

Newborns – UNICEF works closely with the local government to promote more breastfeeding and prevent mothers from seeing harmful infant formula commercials.

Early childhood – To help children grow up with healthy development, UNICEF works closely with parents and caretakers to better understand early childhood education.

School-age –Around 14% of Thai children do not attend school. UNICEF strives to bring education to kids in rural areas through various grassroots projects and initiatives.

Early Childhood Development

UNICEF’s Thai children donation project is mainly focused on early (0-5 years) childhood development. Why? Because the first months and years of life are the most critical in a child’s development, it’s a time of significant brain, language, social, emotional, sensory and motor development. It is when the foundation for lifelong learning is established.

Unfortunately, many young children in Thailand lack appropriate care and stimulation. Many parents do not engage in learning activities with their offspring and have few or no books in the home. To help at-risk children receive the early learning experiences they need to reach their full potential, UNICEF is undertaking a range of targeted grassroots initiatives across Thailand, here are some examples:

SwimSafe program

Drowning is a leading cause of death in children in Thailand, with approximately 1,250 children under 15 drowning each year. UNICEF is working with the Ministry of Education and other partners to pilot the SwimSafe project at 20 schools in Thailand to help stop this preventable problem. To date, about 6,000 children have benefited from the first phase of the programme. ​

Mobile Library

More than 50% of children under five years old in Thailand live in a household with fewer than three children’s books​. To provide such children with greater reading opportunities, UNICEF and its partners have established a mobile library. Under the project, over 15,000 students at 135 UNICEF-supported public schools in remote hill tribe communities are benefiting.

Demonstration centres

Across 24 provinces, UNICEF has organised quality experiences for pre-primary children and engaged carers through parenting programmes at designed demonstration centres. These free centres provide much-needed support, guidance and resources for parents, guardians, grandparents and caretakers who are time and cash poor.

To learn more about UNICEF’s invaluable Thai children donation project, please check their website.