James Pratt Chasing Record 4th REB Auctioneer of the Year Award

The prestigious Real Estate Business (REB) Awards, which honor the best of the best in the Australian real estate industry each year, will be held this Thursday, and many eyes will be on James Pratt, one of the elite performers in the industry. Originally from Bondi Beach, Pratt has been a finalist for the coveted Australian Auctioneer of the Year Award for six consecutive years and is now chasing his fourth win.

Pratt is a well-known figure in both the Australian and American real estate industries, with over a decade of experience as an auctioneer. His story is particularly impressive, having started his career in a small country town in the outback of Australia.

Pratt is renowned for his exceptional skills on the auction block, and in 2019, he made history as the first person in the world to auction real estate with cryptocurrency at the sale of 1 Beech Lane in Casuarina, a luxury $4 million home that was auctioned off in Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and cash.

The REB Awards have been running for over a decade and are widely regarded as the most prestigious awards in the Australian real estate industry. The awards recognize excellence in various categories, including sales, marketing, and technology.

James Pratt Three Times Winner

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with the sold-out venue at the Star’s Grand Ballroom in Darling Harbour providing an opportunity for the best real estate professionals to come together, network, and celebrate their achievements over the past year.

James Pratt has already won the award three times, However, for Pratt, winning the award is not just about the prestige or the recognition. He acknowledges the many great people who have supported him throughout his career.

“I started auctioning in a wheat field in the middle of nowhere, and suddenly I found myself in Beverly Hills with $30 million homes, but one thing has stayed the same: the people close to me have constantly encouraged and supported me. I have been very lucky,” says Pratt. “To be recognized for my work by the REB Awards is a tremendous honor, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a finalist again but thankful for so much support.”

Whether or not James Pratt wins his fourth Australian Auctioneer of the Year Award, he has already cemented his place among the rare talents in the real estate industry.