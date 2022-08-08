How Many Florida Marriages End in Divorce?

The divorce rate in Florida currently sits at 13%. While this isn’t the highest in the nation, which belongs to Maine at 14%, it’s also pretty far from the lowest in California at just 9%.

When you get married, divorce is likely the furthest thing from your mind. Unfortunately, it is the outcome of many marriages in the Sunshine State and across the country.

Keep in mind that divorce isn’t always bad. Divorce is the best thing for everyone if you discover you are truly incompatible with your spouse.

Keep reading to learn more about some of the causes of Florida divorces and other information.

Contributing Factors to Florida’s High Divorce Rate

Florida ranks fourth with the highest divorce rates among U.S. states. For some, it’s hard to figure out why so many people are filing for divorce here.

However, the reasons for divorce vary, just like the people who file for this. While this is true, there are some contributing factors that may be partly responsible for the higher rate in the state.

High Immigrant Population

The high rate of immigration in the state compared to other places in the U.S. may be one factor that has led to a higher divorce rate.

Florida is a well-known home and haven for immigrants. This is especially true for those who come from Latin America and Cuba.

While this doesn’t mean that non-Americans are more likely to get divorced than Americans, the issue is the hardships that many immigrants face upon arrival.

The hardships can put a strain on their marriage.

Many immigrants decide to move to Florida for a fresh start and to live the “American dream.”

However, just because someone moves here doesn’t mean their life will improve. In many cases, life is much harder after a move to the States, especially on an emotional level.

The move to Florida may mean the individual and family must renounce their former citizenship.

They may also have to give up the beliefs and cultural customs they are used to. All this is stressful and can make it challenging to maintain a happy marriage.

Florida Is Viewed as a Place of “New Beginnings”

Another reason that the Florida divorce rate is so high is that many people see Florida as the perfect place to begin a new life.

They move to the state with the belief that the beaches and warm weather will help them overcome their challenges and put their marriage back together.

However, location can change issues in a marriage, and as a result, those who move here for a new start often wind up filing for divorce in the state rather than in their home state.

Increased Life Expectancy

People are living longer today than ever before. Some older couples move to Florida to retire.

However, now, it isn’t unusual for retirement to last for two to three decades.

Because of this, couples who are now spending everyday together, rather than at work, realize they don’t want to stay married.

Cases of retirees divorcing are also going up, and this trend has a name – “gray divorce.”

Protect Your Rights in Your Florida Divorce

While divorce isn’t something most people look forward to, it can help you get the new beginning you are searching for in some situations.

