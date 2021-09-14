Understanding the Roles of High Technology in Education

The desire to improve the dissemination of academic information has led to the development and usage of high technology in education. Essentially, high technology development has resulted in the replacement of traditional ways of teaching and learning. High technologies help instructors acquire information and evaluate students, enhance student’s learning styles, help students with special needs, monitor students’ performance, and enable learners to study independently.

Ease of Acquisition of Information

High technologies have revolutionized how teachers and students acquire information. Notably, high technologies have enabled teachers to obtain high-quality teaching materials archived digitally. In this case, the teachers and students can access numerous virtual materials through the Internet and help them accomplish academic objectives during learning. Therefore, high technologies allow teachers and students to obtain virtually available materials at any time. Besides that, various professional writing services have emerged, and they aim to help students prepare their assignments better and quicker.

High Technologies Enable Students to Learn Independently

Educational institutions that facilitate their courses through virtual platforms offer such services using high technologies. Such institutions require the learners to access all teaching materials posted by their instructors. Consequently, they study independently and equally succeed academically. Hence, high technologies allow academic instructors to provide instructions while the students can learn independently through institutional digital platforms.

Enhances Learning Education Styles

Some students understand course concepts well when they are presented pictorially. However, when teachers incorporate instructional videos using high technologies, the students better comprehend the concepts and improve academically. Essentially, when the content taught in the classroom requires animations in three-dimensional images, instructors can enhance their students’ understanding. Thus, high technologies enhance the instructors’ ability to teach their students.

High Technologies Helps the Disabled Learners Education

High technologies ineducation help students with special needs. For example, assistive technologies help students’ bodily functionalities, such as seeing and hearing capabilities when studying. Essentially, such educational equipment is technologically customized to enable the learners to study effectively. Thus, learners with special needs education rely on specially-made technological equipment for studying.

Use of High Technologies for Monitoring of Student’s Performance

Thirdly, teachers use high technology to store their learners’ databases and monitor the students’ progress. These technologies help teachers develop digital forms of communication that can track their students’ performance. Besides, these technologies can be used to pass digital records from one grade to another. Thus, academic instructors can track the students’ performances in real-time using high technologies.

Use of High Technologies for Examining Students

High technologies in education has also enabled academic instructors to offer alternative evaluation methods. Notably, teachers prepare online quizzes with multiple answers. The students answer the exams digitally, and the technologies provide instant feedback at the end of the quiz time. Essentially, teachers consume less time evaluating their students when using high technologies. Hence, high technologies save the teachers’ time when marking online quizzes.

In conclusion, high technologies play significant roles to both teachers and students in schools. They help teachers to acquire high-quality information from digital archives while assisting learners in studying independently. Moreover, high technologies allow teachers to use videos to reinforce their classroom messages, even for students with special needs. Teachers also use high technologies to test their students and evaluate their performances in real-time.