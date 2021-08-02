Learning Where To Get The Best Online Casino Welcome Bonuses

Online casino welcome bonuses are among operators’ most effective strategies to attract and retain new players. These offers serve to invite potential players to explore the site and check the operator’s gaming portfolio. For example, you can claim free spins for popular games through such offers or boost your initial cash deposit several times over. These promotions exist under different names for branding purposes, such as signup bonus, welcome bonus, etc.

The majority of offers you’ll encounter among reputable casinos today will include a combination of a deposit match bonus and free spins. Note that an operator’s welcome promotion is sort of like their business card, which is why it’s usually the first thing you see when you visit a site. Claiming such offers is generally as straightforward as depositing funds to become eligible. The casino predetermines the minimum deposit to qualify for the offer, which commonly starts at around $10.

Where To Get The Best Online Casino Welcome Bonuses

If you’re a beginner when it comes to online gambling, the question of where to find these offers is like stepping into a minefield. There are numerous factors to consider to ensure you’re getting maximum value for your deposit. You’ll find numerous guides encouraging punters to subscribe to the casino email newsletter and redeem promotions.





However, we’ve come up with a convenient guide to help make your decision easier. Therefore, you should opt for a casino that has the following criteria when exploring welcome offers:

Game selection

Excluded payment methods

Time limits

Wagering requirements

Minimum deposit

Bonus type.

Game Selection

When looking at how to get the best online casino welcome bonuses, observing a casino’s gaming library is a vital consideration. Why? The answer is that observing which of the games from the casino’s portfolio are eligible for bonus offers – particularly those that involve free spins – shows whether claiming the offer is worth it.

Most operators feature a list of pre-selected slot titles eligible for players to enjoy using free spins or bonus cash. For instance, some of the typically most popular and readily available slots to play with signup bonuses include Book of Dead and Starburst.

Excluded Payment Methods

When claiming any welcome offer, it is crucial to note the available (and simultaneously unavailable) payment options at your chosen operator. For instance, numerous online operators restrict providing welcome bonuses to players who use e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill. These restrictions exist because of various compliance regulations, so it’s vital to note whether such conditions exist at your chosen operator.

This information will usually be available under the Payment/Banking section of the website or in the Bonus Terms & Conditions. Suppose you prefer using these wallets, or alternative payment options like Google Pay, for instance, and note they are unavailable at your casino. In that case, you will need to think about viable alternatives.

Time Limits

If you’ve played at an online casino before, you probably know that bonus offers do not last forever. Therefore, it is crucial to keep track of how long you’ve got left to wager your bonuses. It’s always a great idea to look for a welcome promotion with a more distant deadline since you’ll typically have seven days or more.

Wagering Requirements

The wagering requirements are notorious as one of the factors that can significantly dampen any casino promotion. It doesn’t make sense for the casino to give free money to players all the time, so operators attach various terms and conditions to their offers. The wagering requirements are one such condition that sometimes makes it nearly impossible to cash out your bonus and subsequent winnings.





Both seasoned and new players usually have a difficult time dealing with playthrough requirements. However, as a general rule of thumb, you should look for a casino that has WR below 40x. Anything higher than 40x is too high to achieve realistically speaking, making this factor crucial when looking at where to get the best online casino welcome bonuses.

Minimum Deposit

Before claiming your welcome offer, note the minimum deposit required to becoming eligible for the promotion. Why? A low minimum deposit poses fewer risks, and as such, it’s perfect for inexperienced casino enthusiasts. The best way to look at this aspect is as follows. The lower the minimum deposit, the less you’ll have to spend your own money to claim the promotion. Simple, right?

Bonus Type

When it comes to the most specific factors you should check while searching for the best offer, the type of bonus is just as crucial. For instance, you should search for a reward that features free spins included in the offer if your goal is to play slot games during your gambling session. On the other hand, you should look for promotions with fewer free spins and more considerable cash amounts if you’re looking to play table games.

Additional Tip: Difference Between Wagering & Wager-Free Welcome Offers

You’ll generally come across two common types of welcome offers. These types may add to the confusion if you’re an inexperienced punter. You need to be able to differentiate between wager-free bonuses and welcome offers with a wagering requirement. The main difference between the two is how the casino pays each promotion into your casino account.

When it comes to offers with a wagering requirement, here’s what you should know. The casino pays these promos in bonus money, but there’s a catch. You can withdraw this money only after you complete the wagering (playthrough) requirements.

On the other hand, the casino uses real cash to pay players for wins made with wager-free bonuses. In other words, these offers are automatically better than bonuses with wagering requirements. In other words, wager-free promotions let players withdraw their deposits and winnings immediately. There is no need to fulfill any demanding playthrough requirements.

Final Thoughts

When looking for the best operator to find lucrative online casino welcome bonuses, research is crucial. However, only the right kind of research will yield the best results. Consequently, we compiled the previously mentioned guide. Remember that reading an online casino’s terms and conditions should be your priority. Always go through the fine print before registering or claiming any casino promotions. Good luck!



