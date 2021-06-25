Your Guides When Using Google Pay in Making Casino Payment

Google Pay, also known as GPay, is one of the payment solutions accepted in almost all online casinos, including Indian online casinos. Setting up a Google Pay account is easy as it can be done through Google’s official website or sign up for a GPay account via a mobile app available in Google Play Store for Android or Apple Store for iOS. Once your account is all set, you can link your bank card to make the payment instantly.

Google Pay for Casino Payment

Online gamblers can make payments to online casinos that accept GPay. It is one of the most secure online payment methods. It transfers payment instantly without transfer fees, not to mention, many online gambling sites accept it. What makes it even more appealing is it does not set minimum or maximum deposit limit. Hence, it is one of the best payment methods for both low and high rollers.

How to withdraw funds through GPay?

When withdrawing funds via GPay, you will need to add another banking method. Unfortunately, withdrawing funds directly via GPay is not supported at the moment.

Is it safe to use GPay?

If you are concerned for your safety when making online payments, you’ll be happy to know that GPay ensures both your convenience and safety through the following ways:

It masks your personal and financial information through encrypted technology, thereby preventing possible identity theft.

It is one of the quickest and efficient ways of transferring funds as you do not need to key in your credit card details. All that it takes is one tap to process the payment.

It does not impose any payment fees, but some online casinos may add nominal charges. Therefore, it is a must to read the casino’s terms and conditions beforehand.

Is GPay available in India?

Google Pay is available in 75 countries around the globe, including India.

Are you eligible for casino bonuses when using GPay?

The majority of online casinos give bonuses, promotions, and discounts for payments made via GPay. The bonuses could be in the form of a deposit match up bonus, free spins, and free bets. It is an online casinos’ way of rewarding new and existing players. New players are enticed to sign up for an account, while existing players are highly encouraged to be retained and nurtured through bonuses, promotions, and campaigns.

Why use GPay when making payments to online casinos?

There are many good reasons for using GPay when making payments to online casinos, such as the instant fund transfer, high level of safety and security, transaction-free, and availability on both Android and Apple devices. Moreover, it is available in India and other parts of the world. Hence, if you are looking for a casino payment method that offers greater advantages, you can never go wrong with GPay; not to mention, setting up an account is easy as it has a dedicated mobile app allowing you to transfer payment straight from your mobile phone.

Conclusion

Online fund transfer lets you make payments to online casinos quickly and conveniently. However, doing so comes with some sort of risks, such as the possibility of personal and financial information being hacked by phishers and scammers. Many online casinos are upgrading their platform to ensure that players’ safety and security are protected at all times. The use of secure payment methods is one of the casinos’ ways to give players peace of mind while on the online gambling platform. Without a doubt, Google Pay (GPay) is one of the convenient and secure payment methods for online casino players.