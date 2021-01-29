How to File Accident Reports When Your in Idaho State

Automobile accidents can often be a life-changing event. In a split second, both drivers and any passengers inside an automobile can see their lives flash before their eyes. Once the accident is over and after medical issues have been resolved, you will likely find that you need to obtain an accident report.

Boise, Idaho alone sees several automobile accidents regularly, therefore, this makes the capital one of the highest-ranking cities in Idaho for traffic accidents. You may find that you need to file a lawsuit for wrongdoing if you are a victim involved in an automobile accident.

Furthermore, insurance companies will need documentation to process claims; therefore, you will need to get a Boise accident report to settle these outcomes.

There are many things to keep in mind when it comes to the importance of accident reports. You will need to know who to contact and what requirements to keep in mind to obtain a report. This guide will provide you with all the information you need to know.

Why Do I Need an Accident Report?

If you are ever in an automobile accident in Idaho, one of the most crucial things you should do is notify law enforcement. If there is no legally-binding write-up of what occurred, then it will be impossible to deal with the ramifications that come later. Your automobile will likely be damaged, therefore, insurance companies need proof of what occurred to settle the claim.

Likewise, if you or passengers are injured, you are entitled to bring potential consequences to a non-compliant driver who may have caused the accident. For these reasons, obtaining an accident report is critical and essential. Boise is the most populous city in Idaho, therefore, obtaining an accident report in the capital is a pretty straightforward process overall.

You can easily call the Boise Police Department to ask for guidance in obtaining an accident report. More easily, you can visit The City of Boise website and visit the public records page to provide your important details to obtain the document.

Accidents that Occur Outside of Boise

If you were involved in an automobile accident outside of city limits in Ada County, you will need to follow a different process in order to obtain your report. Accident reports will be maintained and kept by the Ada Sheriff’s Department, which you can visit online or contact the department to obtain a report.

This process is much the same throughout any city or county in Idaho. Be sure to give as much information as you can to ensure that you receive the right report.

What Is Listed on an Idaho Accident Report?

An accident report is a legal document that exists to serve as an official record of the accident and all of the important details involved. The officers who investigate the accident will record all of the pertinent information pertaining to each individual involved in the accident. Names, dates of birth, addresses, contact information, and the surety that each individual is properly identified will be recorded.

Additionally, the insurance information of both parties involved in the accident will be recorded. The date, time, and exact location of the accident will also be recorded in the report. Most importantly, law enforcement will write down the details involved in the accident, as well as the full statement of any witnesses who may have seen the accident play out.

In short, an accident report is a very important document and is easily available at the appropriate departments throughout Idaho. Consult an attorney if you are ever in doubt or need legal assistance.